Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha: From Shiva-Parvati to Krishna-Draupadi, Veeravati; Explore The Timeless Legends Associated With Karaka Chaturthi | FPJ

Karwa Chauth is an auspicious festival which centres around the Moon. It is mostly celebrated by married couples for the wellbeing of their married life. As the festival is wholly dependent on the Moon, that means the waterless fast (nirjala fast), which is observed by worshippers and married women and couples, does not end when a clock permits; it ends only when the Moon is seen. As the festival is being celebrated across India on Thursday, let's understand all the legends behind the observance of Karaka Chaturthi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Karwa Chauth meaning

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival which is observed in the Vikram Samvat month of Kartika. In 2026, observers are celebrating the festival on Thursday, October 29. Karva or Karwa is an earthen vessel which is traditionally used to offer water, while chauth is the fourth lunar day of the waning fortnight of Kartika. After the moonrise is seen through a sieve, the face of the beloved one is seen through the same sieve. Karwa mata is also worshipped along with Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva on Karaka Chaturthi.

Legends of Shiva and Parvati

On the day of Karwa Chauth, devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. They act as a symbol of love, marital bliss and penance. Goddess Parvati is believed to be the ultimate representation of a devoted wife who performed years of penance to attain Shiva. According to legends, the deity kept a nirjala fast for Shiva.

Legend of Veeravati

According to legend, Veeravati, the married daughter of Vedsharma Brahmin, decided to fast on Karaka Chaturthi to ensure her husband's long life. Despite the fasting rule that prohibited her from eating, she became restless and couldn't bear the hunger. Unaware of the consequences, her brother created an illusion and showed her the moonrise by lighting a lamp under the cover of a tree, causing her husband to disappear. After this incident, Veeravati observed a fast for twelve months and eventually regained her husband.

Draupadi and Lord Krishna: Mahabharata connection

During the time of Mahabharata, when Arjuna left for Nilgiris for penance, the Pandavas faced severe hardships. Distressed, Draupadi sought help from Lord Krishna, who advised her to keep Karwa Chauth vrat (fast) just like Goddess Parvati once did for Lord Shiva. Following those instructions solved the Pandavas' problems.

Legend of Karwa and the crocodile

The legend of Karwa and the crocodile is one of the folklores of Karwa Chauth, which follows the story of a deeply devoted woman named Karwa who lived with her husband near a river. One day, her husband goes to the river. Unaware of what's coming next, he steps into the river, and a crocodile holds his leg. After hearing her husband's cry for help, she ran to him and tied the crocodile with all her strength to the tree and summoned the Lord of Death, Yamraj. He sent the crocodile to heaven and spared the life of her husband.