How To Create Karwa Chauth Images Using ChatGPT, Gemini Or Grok? 6 Realistic Prompts & Detailed Steps

Karwa Chauth is being observed today, October 29, and many users are turning to AI image tools for festive portraits, thali shots and greeting visuals. According to published panchang timings, the evening puja muhurat runs from about 5:38pm to 6:56pm. Moonrise in Delhi is expected around 8:17 to 8:18pm IST, and timings differ by city. Three chatbots can produce Karwa Chauth images from a text description - ChatGPT, Gemini and Grok.

Which AI tool to use?

OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Images 2.0 as a rival to Google's Nano Banana 2. On Google's side, Nano Banana 2 is built into the Gemini assistant and is free to use, while paid subscribers get higher daily limits and can have Gemini re-render images using Nano Banana Pro. Grok's access has been less stable. xAI restricted Grok Imagine, covering image and video generation, to SuperGrok subscribers earlier this year. Several guides describe the free tier differently, so check what your own account allows. If you have paid subscription, the output gets way better.

Create Karwa Chauth greeting images using AI tools: Steps to follow

Step 1: Open ChatGPT, Gemini or Grok and start a new chat. Use the image or Imagine option if the app shows one, or simply type the request.

Step 2: Paste one of the prompts below. State the aspect ratio at the start, such as 4:5 for Instagram posts or 9:16 for Stories and Reels covers.

Step 3: Wait for the first result, then refine it with short follow-ups. Examples are 'make the lighting warmer', 'show the moon higher in the sky' or 'fix the fingers'. Change one thing at a time so the image does not drift.

Step 4: To place yourself in the scene, upload your own photo and ask the tool to keep your face unchanged. Upload only photos you own or have permission to use.

Step 5: Download the final image and label it as AI-generated when you post it. Review the hands, jewellery and any text on the image before sharing, since these are common weak spots.

Create Karwa Chauth greeting images using AI tools: Six hyper-realistic prompts

1. Rooftop moon-sighting portrait.

Ultra-realistic photograph of an Indian woman in her early 30s in a deep red silk lehenga with gold zari work, standing on a city rooftop at dusk, looking up at the rising full moon through a brass chalni while holding a lit diya. Shot on an 85mm lens at f/1.8, soft blue-hour sky, warm diya glow on her face, natural skin texture, detailed bangles, shallow depth of field, 4:5.

2. Puja thali flat lay.

Top-down photograph of a Karwa Chauth puja thali on a wooden table. A decorated brass karwa, a lit clay diya, roli, rice, a sieve, red bangles, sindoor box and marigold petals are arranged neatly. Soft window light, true-to-life colours, sharp focus, realistic metal reflections, no text, 1:1.

3. Mehendi close-up.

Macro photograph of a woman's hands with intricate bridal-style mehendi that includes a moon-and-star motif, holding a small decorated karwa. Red glass bangles, a maroon sleeve edge, soft natural side light, visible henna paste texture, exactly five fingers on each hand, background blurred, 100mm lens, 4:5.

4. Couple after the fast.

Candid documentary-style photograph of an Indian couple in their mid-30s on a terrace at night. The husband gently offers the wife water from a steel glass to end her fast, while the full moon shows behind them. Festive string lights, the wife in a maroon saree and the husband in a cream kurta, natural expressions, 35mm lens, realistic night lighting, 4:5.

5. Pre-dawn sargi.

Realistic photograph of a mother-in-law handing a sargi thali to her daughter-in-law in a warm home kitchen around 4:30 AM. The thali holds fruits, dry fruits, mathri and sweets, with steam rising from a cup of tea. Soft yellow kitchen light, traditional cotton sarees, candid affectionate mood, shallow depth of field, 16:9.

6. Evening katha circle.

Wide, realistic photograph of about eight women in colourful sarees and suits sitting in a circle in a home courtyard at golden hour, each with a decorated puja thali, listening to the Karwa Chauth katha. Marigold garlands, a lit diya in the centre, natural faces and varied ages, warm sunlight, 24mm lens, 16:9.

Karwa Chauth images: Tips for better results

Specific camera and lighting details tend to push the output towards photographic realism, as does a time of day such as dusk or golden hour. Asking for natural skin texture helps avoid an overly smooth, plastic look. Keep the people fictional rather than naming real individuals, and avoid adding readable text to the image, since lettering is still hard for these tools to get right.