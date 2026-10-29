Palghar: Three Elderly Siblings Found Dead Inside Locked Flat In Virar, Police Suspect Suicide | (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The bodies of three siblings were found inside a locked flat in the Global City area of Virar West. It is suspected that the siblings died by suicide. Following the incident, police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Police suspect suicide

The siblings are believed to have consumed poison, which led to their deaths, IANS reported. Senior Police Inspector Prakash Kawale from Bolinj Police Station stated that the incident came to light after neighbours reported a foul smell coming from the flat.

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Preliminary information suggests that one of those who died had recorded a video on a mobile phone before their death, mentioning their intention to take their own lives. While it is also reported that one of the siblings was reportedly suffering from cancer, while the family was facing financial difficulties.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Police are examining the video and other evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Further details of the case are awaited.

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