INDIA Bloc To Hold 'Public Impeachment' Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar Ahead Of Delhi Rally

Congress leaders, Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Rahul Gandhi (R). |

The Congress-led INDIA bloc will reportedly hold a ‘public impeachment’ of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on Saturday, a day before the Opposition’s planned rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

The Opposition had initially considered holding the mock proceedings at Ramlila Maidan. However, after the Delhi Police reportedly denied permission, Congress leaders decided to organise the event at Kharge’s residence on Rajaji Marg, The Indian Express reported.

Meira Kumar expected to preside

The proposed proceedings will feature INDIA bloc MPs, jurists, lawyers, civil society representatives and people affected by the deletion of names from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar is expected to preside over the session, while Kharge will introduce the motion and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will deliver the concluding remarks.

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The move comes after a fortnight of relative calm in the Opposition’s campaign seeking Kumar’s resignation over SIR exercise. In April, the presiding officers of both Houses of Parliament rejected the Opposition’s motions seeking his removal.

INDIA bloc prepares for Delhi rally

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc is stepping up preparations for its November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan, with Congress leaders coordinating efforts to ensure a large turnout. State units, particularly those in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been given mobilisation targets. Haryana Congress leaders have expressed confidence that the state will contribute the largest number of participants.

Party leaders are arranging accommodation for workers expected to arrive in Delhi on October 31. The Congress also aims to bring together students, farmers’ organisations, civil society members and ordinary citizens, presenting the demonstration as a public movement rather than merely a political rally.

Rahul Gandhi appeals for participation

Rahul Gandhi has appealed to people across the country to join the protest, describing it as a movement to defend India’s democracy and Constitution. In a post on X on Thursday, he said the march was not for any single political party but for the country’s democratic values. He urged students and others concerned about threats to freedom of expression and independent thought to participate, irrespective of their political affiliations.