'100 Sunar Ki, Ek Lohar Ki': Waqar Younis Says Dismissing Ajay Jadeja 800 Times Couldn't Make Up For 1996 World Cup Beating | Video

Waqar Younis Says Dismissing Ajay Jadeja 800 Times Couldn't Make Up For 1996 World Cup Beating | X

Former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis has revisited one of the most memorable moments in India-Pakistan cricket history, recalling Ajay Jadeja's breathtaking assault during the 1996 Cricket World Cup quarter-final in Bengaluru. Appearing on a podcast with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, Waqar admitted that dismissing Jadeja for his 200th ODI wicket could never make up for the beating he received from the Indian batter during that unforgettable encounter.

During the conversation, Mishra reminded Waqar that Jadeja was the batter who became his 200th ODI wicket. However, the former Pakistan pacer was quick to point out that the milestone offered little consolation for the damage Jadeja had inflicted on him earlier in the match. Waqar's response reflected both the humour and lingering disbelief associated with one of the most punishing spells he experienced against an Indian batter.

Waqar Younis Says Dismissing Ajay Jadeja 800 Times Couldn't Make Up For 1996 World Cup Beating

“Look, there’s no way I can ever get even with him for what he did. Even now, whenever we talk, I tell him, ‘Even if I get you out 800 times from now on, it still won’t make up for that.’ Because, as the saying goes, ‘A hundred blows from a goldsmith are no match for one from a blacksmith.’ What he did was that one powerful blow,” said Waqar. In essence, he explained that even dismissing Jadeja 800 times would not compensate for the damage he had done, comparing the innings to a single, decisive blow that outweighed numerous smaller strikes.

The incident Waqar was referring to took place during the 1996 World Cup quarter-final between India and Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Batting first, India were looking to build a formidable total when Jadeja produced a sensational late assault.

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After entering a different zone towards the end of the innings, he launched a devastating attack against Waqar, smashing 45 runs off just 25 deliveries. Two consecutive overs from the Pakistan fast bowler proved particularly expensive, going for 18 and 22 runs respectively as India surged to 287. Jadeja's explosive contribution proved crucial in shifting the momentum decisively in India's favour. Pakistan, chasing a target of 288, could only manage 248, handing India a famous 39-run victory and a place in the semi-finals.