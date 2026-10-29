Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Zigana Pistol, 20 Bullets Allegedly Bought For ₹2.5 Lakh In Amritsar; Crime Branch Hunts Supplier

Tiger Shroff Firing Case | File Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch is tracing the weapons supply network behind the firing at actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu, with investigators probing the alleged purchase of a Zigana pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from Amritsar for Rs 2.50 lakh. According to reports, three accused allegedly travelled to Punjab with the money to procure the firearms used in the October 18 attack.

Accused Allegedly Procured Pistol From Amritsar

The investigation has indicated that Kunal, Sumit and Jatin allegedly went to Amritsar on the instructions of Anil Pandit, who has been linked to the alleged conspiracy. The trio reportedly collected the pistol and ammunition from an unidentified location and left the payment at the same spot, reported Zee News.

Cops are now attempting to identify the person who allegedly supplied the weapon and bullets. The Crime Branch is also examining the chain of contacts involved in arranging the purchase, as it seeks to establish how the firearms reached the alleged shooters.

The alleged procurement of the weapon is a key line of investigation as police attempt to establish the roles played by those who arranged the firearms, supplied the ammunition and carried out the shooting.

The firing took place on October 18, when motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at Shroff’s car after he left Pushpa Narsee Ground in Juhu, where he had played a football match. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver, Firdaus, sustained a gunshot injury. The attackers fled on a motorcycle after firing at the vehicle.

Mumbai Police then arrested alleged shooters Rehan, Phool Singh and Hrithik Kumar in Kota, Rajasthan. Further arrests and detentions followed as cops pursued suspected links to the weapons supply network.

Lawrence Bishnoi's Lawyer Denies Gangster's Role In Firing

Meanwhile, Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer, Kuldeep Sharma, has denied that the jailed gangster ordered the attack, arguing that actions by people associated with a gang should not automatically be attributed to its leader.

The Crime Branch is also examining the alleged role of Anil Pandit and other individuals suspected of being connected to the attack. An IANS report has named Randeep Malik, described as an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, as a possible mastermind. These alleged links remain under investigation.

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