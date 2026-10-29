Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi's Lawyer Denies Gangster's Role In Bollywood Attacks As Police Invoke MCOCA |

Mumbai: Lawrence Bishnoi has no role in any of these attacks on Bollywood celebrities, his lawyer Kuldeep Sharma said, adding that he has never even met Anil Pandit, the man who has accepted responsibility for having ordered an attack on actor Tiger Shroff.

'Lawrence Bishnoi Has Become A Brand,' Claims Advocate Kuldeep Sharma

Sharma, who is representing Lawrence in the criminal case lodged against him by NIA in Ahmedabad, told Free Press Journal that, “Lawrence now is a brand. Now if anyone suppose anyone who was associated with his gang does anything, it is called an act done by Lawrence Bishnoi.”

“It has never been said that Lawrence had given orders of instructions and people acted upon it. These may be random members of the gang who are taking calls on attacks. They may do anything but it cannot be said that Lawrence has ordered it,” Sharma said, emphasising that Lawrence has no role to play in any of the attacks on Bollywood celebrities from Salman Khan to Rohit Shetty or to Shroff.

Lawyer Says Those Claiming Responsibility Are Based In US

“The people who claimed responsibility for the attack are in the USA and have not met Lawrence physically ever since he has been lodged in Sabarmati prison from 2023,” Sharma said, adding that it is impossible for anyone to get close to Lawrence even in prison.

Sharma claimed that Lawrence is constantly under surveillance and tight security so much so that even other prison guards cannot come close to him. “He has been given a separate barack and other cells near his barack have been kept vacant to ensure that no one comes close to him. Besides, he is always surrounded by 10 to 15 security personnels. In prison his routine is mostly restricted to his daily puja, hawan (fire ritual) and exercise,” Sharma said.

On October 18, 2026, assailants opened fire at Shroff's car, outside Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu, while he was leaving from the ground after a football match. Soon after the attack, Pandit posted a message on social media claiming the responsibility of the attack along with Harman Sandhu. The Mumbai police has hence on Tuesday invoked the charges of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) linking the case to Lawrence.

On Wednesday, the Mumbai police produced all the 11 arrested accused before the special court and sought permission to arrest them under MCOCA. The court allowed the plea, followed by which the accused would again be produced before the court on Thursday where prosecution would seek their further custody.

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