Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Police Direct Anti-Terrorism Cells At 98 Police Stations To Verify Hotel Guests' Aadhaar Details | File pic

Mumbai: In the aftermath of the firing on Tiger Shroff, the Mumbai Police have directed the Anti-Terrorism Cells (ATCs) attached to all 98 police stations in the city to verify the Aadhaar card details of guests who previously stayed at hotels and lodges.

Joint CP Manoj Sharma Calls Verification A Routine Exercise

The accused in the Shroff firing case allegedly stayed at hotels using fake Aadhaar cards. However, speaking to the FPJ, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Manoj Sharma described the move as a routine exercise.

According to the investigation into the Shroff firing, alleged shooter Rehan Ansari and Phool Singh checked into an Andheri hotel on October 14, allegedly using fake Aadhaar cards bearing the names Ankit and Mandeep Man. The duo reportedly booked a room for Rs1,500 per day but left the hotel on the afternoon of October 18 without informing the staff, a police officer said. The Crime Branch subsequently seized documents, the hotel’s booking register, clothes and a small bag allegedly left behind by the duo, and sealed the room.

Two Women Accused Of Using Forged Aadhaar Cards And Fictitious Names

The investigation has also revealed that two women accused – Radha Verma and Babita Rao – allegedly used fake Aadhaar cards, fictitious names and forged signatures to book hotel rooms. They arrived in Mumbai on October 15 and stayed at the Royal Rest House in Dadar East. According to investigators, Rehan collected the weapons from Radha at the hotel.

Police have seized the hotel register and CCTV footage as part of the investigation. Investigators are also planning to collect handwriting samples from the two women to establish how the forged documents were prepared.

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