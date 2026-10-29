Mumbai Local Train Services Disrupted After Chain Pulling In Rajdhani Express, Western Railway Commuters Stranded | File Pic

Mumbai: An chain pulling in a Rajdhani Express on Wednesday evening disrupted the movement of subsequent Mail and Express trains, triggering a cascading effect on Western Railway’s suburban services and leaving commuters stranded during the evening rush hour.

Mumbai Local Trains Run 20–25 Minutes Late, Some Services Cancelled

The disruption led to local trains running 20 to 25 minutes behind schedule, while some services were also cancelled, according to commuters. The delay affected thousands of office-goers returning home, adding to the usual rush on Mumbai’s suburban railway network.

Churchgate station witnessed heavy crowding, with commuters waiting on the platform for delayed services. A similar situation was reported at other major stations, where passengers faced longer waiting times and overcrowded platforms.

The disruption highlighted how delays involving long-distance trains can spill over into the suburban network, affecting daily commuters who depend on punctual local services to reach home. With services already packed during evening peak hours, even a delay of 20 minutes can lead to a substantial increase in crowding and inconvenience.

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