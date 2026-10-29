Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrests 2 Men In Dongri With 3.563 Kg Of Hydroponic Cannabis Worth ₹1.24 Crore

Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes hydroponic cannabis in Dongri | File Photo

Mumbai, October 28, 2026: The Azad Maidan Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two men for allegedly possessing and trafficking 3.563 kg of hydroponic cannabis valued at Rs 1.24 crore in Dongri. The accused have been identified as Sayyed and Qureshi.

The arrests were made on October 28, 2026, near Umar Khadi Cross Lane in Dongri, Mumbai. The police seized 3.563 kg of hydroponic cannabis worth approximately Rs 1,24,70,500 from the two accused.

Cannabis Recovered From Blue Bags

According to the police, a team from the ANC's Azad Maidan Unit was patrolling the Dongri area on October 28 as part of an anti-narcotics operation when they noticed two men behaving suspiciously while carrying two blue plastic bags. Suspecting that the bags contained narcotic substances, the police stopped and searched the men.

During the search, the police allegedly recovered 1.823 kg of hydroponic cannabis from the first accused and 1.740 kg from the second accused, taking the total seizure to 3.563 kg.

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Case Registered Under NDPS Act

A case has been registered against the two accused under Sections 8(c), 20(b) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, at the ANC's Azad Maidan Unit. Both accused have been arrested in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway.

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