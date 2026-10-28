Mumbai Crime: Dindoshi Police Seize 640 Grams Of Mephedrone Worth ₹1.28 Crore, 1 Arrested

Dindoshi police recover suspected mephedrone during an anti-drug operation | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 28, 2026: The Dindoshi police have seized 640 grams of mephedrone (MD), a banned narcotic substance worth Rs 1.28 crore, during a special anti-drug operation in Malad East. One accused has been arrested in connection with the seizure, while the police are searching for another suspect.

According to the police, a team comprising Police Constables Shantaram Kolthure, Pradip More and Pravin Chavan was patrolling near Satellite Tower, Hanuman Nagar, Film City Road, Goregaon East, on October 26, 2026, at around 4.40 pm.

640 Grams Of Mephedrone Recovered

The police noticed a suspicious person carrying a blue bag. When the person attempted to flee, the police chased and apprehended him. During a search, the police allegedly recovered 640 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 1.28 crore from the bag.

The police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to trace the second suspect and establish the source of the drugs.

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The operation was conducted under the guidance of senior police officers, including Additional Commissioner of Police Shashikumar Meena and Deputy Commissioner of Police Gajanan Rajmane.

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