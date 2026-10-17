Mumbai Crime: Two Alleged Drug Peddlers Arrested After 14 Grams Of MD Worth ₹2.10 Lakh Seized In Bandra | VIDEO

Bandra police arrested two alleged drug peddlers during an investigation into the seizure of mephedrone in Mumbai's Qureshi Nagar area | File Photo

Mumbai, October 17, 2026: The Bandra police have arrested alleged drug peddlers Neelofer Sherali Cendole, 50, and her associate, Firoj Shaikh alias Firoz Chikana, 61, for allegedly selling mephedrone (MD). The police seized 14 grams of the contraband, valued at Rs 2.10 lakh, in the case.

Drug Seizure During Night Patrol

According to the police, the case came to light on October 16, when the Crime Detection Squad of the Bandra police station was patrolling the Qureshi Nagar Ground area at around 3.15 am. During the operation, the police apprehended Kaleem Shamim Sheikh, 32, who was allegedly found in possession of 14 grams of mephedrone.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Two Alleged Drug Peddlers Arrested After 14 Grams Of MD Worth ₹2.10 Lakh Seized In Bandra Reported by @meghakuchik1 #mumbai #mumbainews #bandra https://t.co/TZB71XdorW — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 17, 2026

The police seized the narcotic substance after conducting a panchnama in the presence of independent witnesses and registered a case under Sections 8(a), 22(b) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Sheikh was arrested in connection with the case.

Two Alleged Associates Arrested

During the investigation, Sheikh allegedly disclosed that he was involved in selling the narcotic substance in collusion with Cendole and Shakh. Acting on the information provided by him, the police traced and arrested the two alleged associates.

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The operation was conducted under the supervision of senior police officials, including Additional Commissioner of Police Abhinav Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Kumar Garg and senior officers of the Bandra police station. Further investigation is underway.

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