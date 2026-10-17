Mumbai Police Intensify Anti-Drug Crackdown As BMC Demolishes Illegal Structures Linked To Alleged Peddlers Across Western Suburbs | Video | Representational image

Mumbai: The demolitions of illegal structures allegedly linked to drug peddlers are part of Mumbai police’s efforts to curb narcotics-related activities, particularly in areas (Bandra, Khar, Santacruz and Andheri) where accused persons have allegedly resumed activities after securing bail or being released from prison.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Bandra police and the BMC recently demolished illegal structures allegedly linked to drug peddlers Hassan Haidar Shaikh and Fatima Shaikh, both teenagers. The structures were located in Rahul Nagar slum, near RangSharda Hall. Another structure allegedly linked to Nilophar Shaikh and Shahnawaz Qureshi, alias Bada Shanu, was demolished in Maulana Baba Galli, near Jama Masjid on SV Road in Bandra West. In Khar, the BMC demolished an unauthorised wall and a sheet shed near the residence of a woman identified in the police account as Selina Patel. According to the police, she has previously been booked in three drug-related cases and one case related to the alleged sale of cannabis.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Oct 14, in Andheri West, a sheet metal and tarpaulin, allegedly erected by drug peddler Asif Khan, alias Chuha, was demolished.

In August, the Santacruz police carried out the action against illegal structures built by the two women, Ambika Harjan, 50, and Durga Pande, 27, near Rajesh Khanna Garden in Santacruz West.

The Mumbai drive follows a similar approach adopted by the Delhi Police, which identified 102 properties allegedly linked to suspected drug traffickers and referred alleged building-regulation violations to the civic body for demolition a few months ago.

Dr Mohit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Western Region II, told the FPJ, “Cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act are our priority. We have zero tolerance for drug-related activities. As part of our crackdown, we identified illegal and encroached structures linked to drug peddlers and brought them to the notice of the BMC for necessary action. The civic body subsequently demolished the illegal structures. This action sends a clear message that drug-related activities will not be tolerated.”

However, demolitions linked to criminal allegations have been attracting judicial scrutiny. The Supreme Court has criticised the use of bulldozers to demolish properties belonging to accused and indicated that it would frame guidelines on the issue.