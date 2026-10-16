37,000 Cannabis Plants Destroyed Across 25 Acres In Sepahijala District During Joint Anti-Drug Operation |

Approximately 37,000 Cannabis plants spread across 25 acres of forest land were destroyed in Radhanagar forest area (ARDD) & in Debipur & Urangan Bari of Sepahijala district, Narcotics Control Bureau officials said on Friday.

Multiple Agencies Join Operation

A massive joint operation by NCB, CRPF, BSF, Tripura Police, the Forest Department & TSR, highlighting effective inter-agency coordination in the fight against illicit Cannabis cultivation.

"The operation reflects Whole-of-Government approach envisaged in Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026–29) to eliminate illicit cannabis & poppy cultivation in identified areas by December 2027 through coordinated action by enforcement agencies & other stakeholders," the official said.