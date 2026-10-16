Delhi Police Detain CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Ahead Of ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ March | Video | X @PTI_News

Delhi Police on Friday detained Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke from his home, just minutes before he was scheduled to lead the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march in the national capital. Police had earlier visited his residence and served him a notice warning against holding the march without permission.

This marked Dipke’s second detention in a week. He was earlier detained shortly after arriving in Delhi on a flight from Mumbai to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Arrest Of CJP Members Among Triggers For March

One of the main triggers for Friday’s march was the arrest of CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were sent to five days of judicial custody after entering Jantar Mantar while waving the national flag on October 13. The incident came a day after the historic site was denotified as a protest site, PTI reports.

VIDEO | Delhi: Police detain CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke as he leaves for the Tiranga march.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/RuekstKTum — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 16, 2026

The arrests and the restrictions on the proposed march have brought the question of permission for public demonstrations into focus, particularly when the planned activity involves carrying the national flag.

Police Notice Warns Of Legal Action

Before detaining Dipke, Delhi Police personnel visited his home and served him a notice warning against proceeding with the proposed Tiranga Yatra.

The notice, issued under Section 163, stated that prohibitory orders were in force around Connaught Place, a major shopping hub in central Delhi. It also stated that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had not granted permission for the march and warned that going ahead with it would violate the law.

Police told Dipke that waving the national flag was not illegal. However, organising a march without permission or gathering a crowd would violate the restrictions and could invite legal action.

The 31-year-old leader was also reminded that the national flag must be treated with due respect in accordance with the Flag Code.

Read Also Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notices To Nikhil Wagle, Sanjay Raut Over Alleged Remarks Against CJI

“What Kind Of Accusation Have You Levelled Against Me?”

A video showed Dipke seated on an egg-yolk-coloured sofa in his living room, wearing a white T-shirt bearing a picture of Gandhi and denims. A small national flag was draped across his shoulders as he questioned the police personnel standing before him.

“Kya aarop laga diya hai aapne mere upar (What kind of accusation have you levelled against me?)” Dipke was heard asking a police officer.

Several papers were visible on a glass-top table as Dipke examined their contents, read out portions of the notice and questioned the officers.

The exchange highlighted the central issue surrounding the proposed march: while waving the national flag was not prohibited, police maintained that organising a gathering without permission would violate the restrictions in force.