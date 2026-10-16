Pune Techie, 22, Found Dead After Alleged Threats In Fake Drug Case; Family Suspects Cyber Extortion | Representational Image

A 22-year-old IT professional, who had joined Accenture just three months ago, was found dead in Pune on October 1 after allegedly falling from a high-rise residential building. His family suspects that cyber fraudsters had been harassing him and threatening to implicate him in a false drug-related case to extort money.

The deceased, identified as Shikhar Saxena, was originally from Uttarakhand and had moved to Pune for work. His death has raised questions about whether threats from unidentified callers and suspicious financial transactions were linked to the incident. Police are investigating the alleged extortion and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Fake Drug Case Threats Raise Suspicion

According to a First Information Report (FIR) registered on the complaint of Shikhar’s father, Kumar Gaurav Saxena, unidentified callers had allegedly demanded money from his son and threatened to implicate him in a case involving illegal drugs.

The suspected method resembles the “drug parcel scam”, in which fraudsters frighten people by claiming that parcels linked to them contain illegal substances and demand money to prevent legal action. Investigators are examining whether Shikhar was targeted through a similar scheme.

Suspicious Calls Before His Death

On September 30, an unidentified person attempted to contact Shikhar, but his phone was switched off. The call was diverted to his mother, who informed the caller that her son was in Pune. The caller immediately disconnected.

The same person later contacted Shikhar’s father and introduced himself as Ajay Kumar. He claimed to be a friend of Shikhar through a popular online game. However, when Kumar Gaurav said his son never played that game, the caller ended the conversation.

The caller subsequently contacted the family again, this time posing as a sub-inspector from Haryana. He claimed that Shikhar was wanted in a case involving the sale of illegal drugs.

Family Rushes To Pune, Search Ends In Tragedy

Worried about the calls and unable to contact his son, Kumar Gaurav travelled to Pune on the night of September 30. Shikhar’s uncle, who lives in the city, also approached the police after the young man could not be traced.

Police initially registered a missing-person case, while appeals seeking information about Shikhar were circulated on social media. However, the search ended in tragedy the following morning.

At around 6.30 am on October 1, Shikhar was found dead within the premises of a 27-storey residential building, approximately one kilometre from his paying guest accommodation.

Laptop Reveals Suspicious Money Transfers

The family’s suspicion of cyber extortion grew stronger after they examined Shikhar’s laptop and discovered screenshots of financial transactions dated September 29.

According to the FIR, the screenshots showed transfers to different bank accounts through transactions linked to “Ajay Kumar”, whose name was also saved in Shikhar’s WhatsApp contacts.

The exact amount transferred and the identities of the recipients remain unclear. Police are examining the bank transactions to determine who received the money and whether the payments were connected to the alleged threats.

The financial trail could prove crucial in establishing whether Shikhar was being pressured to pay money before his death.

Another Suspicious Call After Death

The family received another suspicious phone call on October 13, nearly two weeks after Shikhar’s death. This time, a man claiming to work at a courier office contacted Kumar Gaurav and enquired about his son.

When Shikhar’s father began questioning the caller, the person disconnected the call.

On October 14, Kumar Gaurav lodged a complaint with Pune Police against two unidentified persons, alleging extortion, criminal intimidation and abetment of suicide.

Police registered an FIR under Sections 108, 308(6) and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police Probe Cyber Fraud Angle

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Chavan said investigators were examining several possibilities, including cyber fraud, in connection with Shikhar’s death.

Police are analysing the mobile numbers and bank accounts allegedly used by the callers. Investigators are also attempting to unlock Shikhar’s mobile phone, which could provide important information about his communications and financial transactions.

Chavan said the suspects were believed to be operating from outside Maharashtra. However, their identities and the extent of their alleged involvement have yet to be established.

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Promising Career Cut Short

Shikhar had completed his BTech from the National Institute of Technology in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, before securing a job at Accenture through campus placement.

He joined the company in July as an Advanced Engineering Analyst and was working at its Magarpatta City office in Pune. He had been employed for approximately three months when he died.

His father, a government official in Uttarakhand, described Shikhar as a talented and well-mannered young man. He demanded the arrest of those responsible for allegedly mentally harassing his son.

The case highlights the serious consequences that alleged online intimidation and financial extortion can have on victims. While the family suspects that cyber fraudsters played a role in Shikhar’s death, investigators have yet to establish a direct connection between the alleged threats, money transfers and the incident.