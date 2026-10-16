Versova Sack Murder Case: Crime Branch, Local Police Clash Over Credit For Solving Case; 6 Arrested | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The mystery surrounding the body of an unidentified man found stuffed in a sack and dumped on Versova beach has been solved, with Mumbai Police arresting six people, including members of the same family, in connection with the murder of a vegetable vendor.

Crime Branch and local police clash over credit

However, the investigation has triggered a tussle over credit between the Mumbai Crime Branch and the local Versova police. Crime Branch officials have alleged that the local police attempted to take credit for cracking the case, which was primarily solved by Crime Branch Unit 9. Versova Senior Police Inspector Deepashikha Bhagyashree Avhad Ware, however, said the operation was conducted jointly by the local police and the Crime Branch. “We arrested three accused, while the Crime Branch arrested three others. However, we established the identity of the deceased, which helped facilitate further arrests,” Ware said.

The six accused have been identified as Jugraj Ramnath Yadav (59), Santosh Vrindavan Mishra (65), Shivam Santosh Mishra (27), Meera Santosh Mishra (56), Anju Santosh Mishra (34) and Vandana Santosh Mishra (29).

Body discovered on Versova beach

According to the police, the case came to light on October 1, 2026, when the body of an unidentified man was found stuffed inside a sack on the beach at Devachi Wadi in Andheri West, within the jurisdiction of Versova police station, at around 8.45 am. An offence of murder was registered under Sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Considering the gravity of the case, six special investigation teams were formed from various police stations in North Region-1. During an intensive investigation, police identified the deceased as Basantlal Sukdev Kori.

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Vegetable vendor's employer comes under suspicion

Further inquiries revealed that Kori worked as a vegetable vendor for Santosh Mishra in Malad West. When police began searching for Mishra, they found that he had fled his residence along with his family. Other workers employed at his shop had also left Mumbai, raising suspicion.

Based on technical evidence and information from informants, two police teams were dispatched to Uttar Pradesh. With the assistance of local police, Jugraj Yadav was arrested on October 7.

Old dispute suspected behind murder

During the investigation, police learnt that the murder was allegedly committed over an old dispute. The accused allegedly inflicted severe blows to Kori’s head, killing him. They then stuffed his body into a sack and threw it into the sea to destroy evidence before fleeing to different states.

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Crime Branch traces remaining accused

Meanwhile, a team from Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9 traced the main accused, Santosh Mishra, and other accused in the case. They were apprehended on October 13 and handed over to Versova police for further investigation. The investigation into the murder is being pursued by the police.

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