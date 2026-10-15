Maharashtra Constitutes High-Level RRTS Task Force To Blueprint Future Rail Network | File Pic

Mumbai: The Government of Maharashtra has constituted a task force to prepare a comprehensive plan for the expansion of railway networks, metro corridors and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and other urban areas of the state. The initiative, aligning with the vision of ‘Viksit Maharashtra 2047’, aims to promote integrated, efficient and well-planned rail-based public transport infrastructure.

MRVC assigned key planning role

The decision follows a high-level meeting held on October 7, under the chairmanship of the Urban Development Department's Additional Chief Secretary, wherein the need for different rail-based transport systems for various regions of Maharashtra was emphasised. Considering the experience and technical expertise of Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd. (MRVC), the state government has assigned MRVC a key role through the newly constituted Task Force.

MRVC's Chairman and Managing Director, Vilas Sopan Wadekar, will serve as the Chairperson of the Task Force. However, the committee will include representatives from the Maharashtra Urban Development Department, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (Maha-Metro), Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRCL) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). MRVC's Chief Manager for Planning, Sanjay Kumar, will serve as the Member Secretary, whereas the Chairperson will be able to invite other officials or experts to attend meetings as required.

Regional planning authorities to participate

According to the UDD, planning-related representatives from the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd. (CIDCO), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority will also participate as invitees. A representative from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd. will also be an invitee.

Rail expansion and RRTS feasibility

The Task Force will examine the appropriate transport systems for different regions, including railway network expansion, metro corridors and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). It will also assess the feasibility of connecting two major cities through semi-high-speed rail services. The study will focus on identifying suitable transport solutions for MMR and other major urban centres in Maharashtra, taking into account their operational suitability, technical feasibility and financial viability.

In addition, the Task Force will recommend policy decisions and coordination measures required for the effective planning and implementation of an integrated transit network in line with the objectives of ‘Developed Maharashtra 2047’.

Also Watch:

Recommendations to guide future infrastructure

The Task Force has been mandated to submit its recommendations and report to the state government. The findings are expected to provide a structured basis for planning future rail-based transport infrastructure and identifying the most appropriate transit systems for different urban regions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/