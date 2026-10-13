Indian Railways To Hold Pan-India Rail Jan Samvaad At All Stations On October 22 Under Special Campaign 6

New Delhi, October 12, 2026: A citizen-centric pan-India Rail Jan Samvaad will be held at all railway stations on October 22, 2026, as part of Special Campaign 6 for the disposal of pending matters across Indian Railways.
A high-level review meeting was held through video conferencing on October 8 at the Railway Board under the chairmanship of the Secretary, Railway Board, to review the progress of Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters 6 (SCDPM-6) across zonal railways and units.
AGMs of zonal railways, DRMs and ADRMs of divisions, CPROs of zonal railways, GMs of production units, CMDs/MDs of railway PSUs, DGs of training institutes, concerned Railway Board officers and nodal officers of SCDPM-6 in field units participated in the meeting.
Campaign Targets And Progress Reviewed
The meeting reviewed progress against campaign targets, with a focus on measurable outcomes and timely disposal of pending matters. Indian Railways has set targets of 1,00,000 cleanliness sites, freeing up 7,00,000 sq. ft. of space and generating ₹600 crore through scrap disposal.
In line with this year's focus, special emphasis is being placed on the effective collection, segregation and disposal of e-waste as per the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, and scrap disposal under the General Financial Rules (GFR). Good practices, including Waste to Wonder initiatives, are also being identified for wider adoption.
Rail Jan Samvaad To Engage Citizens
The citizen-centric component of the campaign includes Rail Jan Samvaad, with Rail Jan Yuva Samvaad providing a dedicated platform for youth participation. The pan-India Rail Jan Samvaad is scheduled to be held at all stations on October 22, 2026.
Cleanliness And Sustainability Initiatives
Some of the key initiatives under Special Campaign 6 adopted across Indian Railways are highlighted below:
Cleanliness drive at Hazrat Nizamuddin Station, Delhi.
Solid waste segregation drive at Sirhind Junction Railway Station to promote four-stream waste segregation.
Health check-up camp organised by Central Railway at Nagpur to promote the health and well-being of railway personnel and participants.
Awareness and capacity-building sessions organised by Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division to promote compliance with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.
Cleaning and sanitation drive conducted by North Eastern Railway to improve the cleanliness of train facilities.
Activities conducted across South Western Railway to promote cleanliness and sustainability.
The Ministry of Railways is actively participating in Special Campaign 6 from October 2 to October 31, 2026, reaffirming its commitment to achieving the campaign's objectives and ensuring its successful implementation.