Indian Railways To Hold Pan-India Rail Jan Samvaad At All Stations On October 22 Under Special Campaign 6

Indian Railways will organise Rail Jan Samvaad across all stations on October 22 as part of its nationwide cleanliness, waste management and public participation campaign | File Photo

New Delhi, October 12, 2026: A citizen-centric pan-India Rail Jan Samvaad will be held at all railway stations on October 22, 2026, as part of Special Campaign 6 for the disposal of pending matters across Indian Railways.

A high-level review meeting was held through video conferencing on October 8 at the Railway Board under the chairmanship of the Secretary, Railway Board, to review the progress of Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters 6 (SCDPM-6) across zonal railways and units.

AGMs of zonal railways, DRMs and ADRMs of divisions, CPROs of zonal railways, GMs of production units, CMDs/MDs of railway PSUs, DGs of training institutes, concerned Railway Board officers and nodal officers of SCDPM-6 in field units participated in the meeting.

Campaign Targets And Progress Reviewed

The meeting reviewed progress against campaign targets, with a focus on measurable outcomes and timely disposal of pending matters. Indian Railways has set targets of 1,00,000 cleanliness sites, freeing up 7,00,000 sq. ft. of space and generating ₹600 crore through scrap disposal.

In line with this year's focus, special emphasis is being placed on the effective collection, segregation and disposal of e-waste as per the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, and scrap disposal under the General Financial Rules (GFR). Good practices, including Waste to Wonder initiatives, are also being identified for wider adoption.

Rail Jan Samvaad To Engage Citizens

The citizen-centric component of the campaign includes Rail Jan Samvaad, with Rail Jan Yuva Samvaad providing a dedicated platform for youth participation. The pan-India Rail Jan Samvaad is scheduled to be held at all stations on October 22, 2026.

Cleanliness And Sustainability Initiatives

Some of the key initiatives under Special Campaign 6 adopted across Indian Railways are highlighted below:

Cleanliness drive at Hazrat Nizamuddin Station, Delhi.

A Change You Can See! 📍 Hazrat Nizamuddin Station, Delhi #SwachhtaPakhwada2026 #SpecialCampaign6.0 https://t.co/zSL7VdxiA7 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 2, 2026

Solid waste segregation drive at Sirhind Junction Railway Station to promote four-stream waste segregation.

Sorting waste today for a sustainable tomorrow! A Solid Waste Segregation drive was hosted at the Sirhind Jn. Railway Station to raise awareness and train the railway staff. Focused on the implementation of 4-stream waste segregation, this awareness drive was aimed at equipping employees with hands-on knowledge on categorizing waste effectively. #SwachhataPakhwada2026, #SWM2026, #CleanlinessDrive. #SpecialCampaign6.0 — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) October 12, 2026

Health check-up camp organised by Central Railway at Nagpur to promote the health and well-being of railway personnel and participants.

Promoting Health and Well-being. As part of Special Campaign 6.0, Central Railway organised a Health Checkup Camp at Nagpur, providing health screening and medical checkup facilities to railway personnel and participants. #CentralRailway #IndianRailways #SpecialCampaign #HealthCheckup #Nagpur — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 2, 2026

Awareness and capacity-building sessions organised by Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division to promote compliance with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

Better awareness builds better waste-management habits. Under Swachhata Pakhwada 2026 and Special Campaign 6.0, Sealdah Division conducted awareness and capacity-building sessions on 11 October to promote compliance with SWM Rules 2026. Railway staff, OBHS personnel, pantry and catering teams, station vendors and contractors were briefed on waste segregation, proper disposal and penalties for non-compliance. Posters and information materials outlining key do’s and don’ts were displayed at stations, colonies and offices. Pledge and sign-up drives were also encouraged to strengthen collective responsibility for cleaner railway surroundings. #EasternRailway #SwachhataPakhwada2026 #SpecialCampaign6 #SealdahDivision #WasteManagement #CleanRailways — Eastern Railway (@EasternRailway) October 11, 2026

Cleaning and sanitation drive conducted by North Eastern Railway to improve the cleanliness of train facilities.

#SwachhataPakhwada2026 के अंतर्गत आज ट्रेनों के प्रसाधनों की गहन साफ-सफाई की गई। #CleanlinessDrive #CleanStation #SpecialCampaign6.0 https://t.co/tD8Ev1YrWp — North Eastern Railway (@nerailwaygkp) October 12, 2026

Activities conducted across South Western Railway to promote cleanliness and sustainability.

A commitment to cleanliness, a step towards sustainability! Glimpses of Swachhata Pakhwada Activities across South Western Railway. #SwachhataPakhwada #SpecialCampaign6.0 https://t.co/otfBnPhvCT — South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) October 12, 2026

The Ministry of Railways is actively participating in Special Campaign 6 from October 2 to October 31, 2026, reaffirming its commitment to achieving the campaign's objectives and ensuring its successful implementation.