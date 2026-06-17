‘No Student Death Reported At Patliputra Station’: Railway Ministry Fact-Checks Rahul Gandhi’s Claim Linked To Viral Train Video

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday dismissed claims that a student died inside a crowded train at Patliputra Railway Station, calling the reports circulating on social media false.

The clarification came after a video showing a young man appearing unwell inside an overcrowded train went viral. The video was shared by Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who linked it to students travelling for a recruitment examination in Bihar.

Clarification: Reports in some media and statement of LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi claiming the death of a student on board a train at Patliputra Station are false.



Based on the circulating video, the person appears to be experiencing a medical condition or fatigue. We have checked… — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 17, 2026

Responding to the claims, the Ministry of Railways said it had checked the available records and found no such incident at Patliputra Station.

“Reports in some media and statement of LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi claiming the death of a student on board a train at Patliputra Station are false. Based on the circulating video, the person appears to be experiencing a medical condition or fatigue. We have checked all the records. No incident as claimed has occurred at Pataliputra station,” the ministry said.

इस वीडियो ने मुझे झकझोर दिया।



ये उस भारत के लाचार युवा हैं - जिसकी सरकार अपने अरबपति दोस्तों पर लाखों करोड़ लुटा देती है, पर अपने ही छात्रों को एक सुरक्षित सफ़र तक नहीं दे सकती।



चुनाव के वक़्त यही सरकार पूरी-पूरी ट्रेनों का इंतज़ाम कर लेती है। और परीक्षा देने जा रहे छात्रों के… https://t.co/v5uF4l7bOV — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 15, 2026

उक्त घटना पाटलिपुत्र स्टेशन की नहीं है. यह भी स्पष्टतया बताना है कि किसी भी व्यक्ति की मृत्यु से संबंधित कोई भी सूचना किसी भी स्रोत से नहीं है. कृपया ऐसे किसी भी अफवाह / भ्रम को न फैलाएं. वीडियो में दिखाई दे रहे व्यक्ति की शारीरिक गतिविधियों एवं स्थिति के आधार पर प्रथम दृष्टया… — East Central Railway (@ECRlyHJP) June 16, 2026

East Central Railway response

East Central Railway also issued a clarification, stating that it had received no information confirming any death linked to the viral video.

The railway zone said the incident shown in the footage did not take place at Patliputra Railway Station and urged people not to spread unverified information.

“There is no information from any source related to the death of any individual. Please do not spread any such rumours or confusion,” the ECR said.

The railway authorities added that the video appeared to show a person facing a health-related issue rather than a confirmed death.

निशब्द हूँ



ट्रेन की एक भरी बोगी में इस देश के एक युवा ने तड़प तड़प के दम तोड़ दिया



यह सच कैसे स्वीकारा जाए - यह कितना भयावह है



इतना बेबस तो मेरा देश कभी नहीं था pic.twitter.com/XKYVuvXl9I — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) June 15, 2026

Rahul Gandhi raises concerns

The controversy began after Rahul Gandhi shared the video on social media and criticised the conditions faced by students travelling for competitive examinations.

“This video shook me to my core,” Gandhi wrote, questioning the lack of adequate travel arrangements for young candidates travelling long distances for exams.

He alleged that students are often forced to travel in overcrowded trains without proper facilities and said the issue needed attention.

Other opposition leaders also reacted to the video, highlighting concerns over overcrowding and the difficulties faced by candidates travelling to examination centres.

Exam travel rush context

The viral video emerged at a time when thousands of candidates were travelling across Bihar to appear for recruitment examinations, leading to heavy crowds at railway stations.

While the viral footage triggered concerns over passenger safety and exam-related travel arrangements, railway authorities maintained that the claim of a student’s death at Patliputra Station was not supported by official records.