FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Pragyan Ojha Is New BCCI Chief Selector, LK Advani Discharged From Hospital'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Mumbai's Ramesh Powar Gets BCCI Selection Committee Nod, Pragyan Ojha Replaces Ajit Agarkar As Chief Selector

Former India spinner Ramesh Powar has been appointed to the BCCI Men's Senior Selection Committe. Pragyan Ojha meanwhile replaces Ajit Agarkar as chief selector, based on seniority. (Read more...)

2. Kota Police Nab 3 Suspects In Tiger Shroff Firing Case After 15-Minute Train Search; Trio Planned Nepal Escape

SP Tejaswini Gautam said the accused were travelling in the general compartment and allegedly planned to flee to Nepal via Delhi. Two suspects reportedly have previous criminal cases registered against them. (Read more...)

3. Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Rehan’s Father Claims He Had No Contact With Son For 10-12 Years; Says 'Law Should Punish Him'

The father of Rehan, one of three accused held over the firing at Tiger Shroff's car, said the law should decide his son's punishment. (Read more...)

टाइगर श्रॉफ फायरिंग केस टाइगर श्रॉफ की गाड़ी पर फायरिंग के मामले में पकड़े गए सोनीपत के रेहान का घर और पिता की बात सामने आई है.. पिता बोले— कानून सख्त सजा दे। जांच जारी है.. #TigerShroff #FiringCase #Sonipat #Rehan #BreakingNews #Live24Tv https://t.co/8TG43pCmy3 — LIVE 24 TV (@live24tvv) October 19, 2026

4. Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani, 98, Discharged From Apollo Hospital After Improvement In Health

The hospital said his medical condition has improved under the care of senior neurologist Dr Vinit Suri. (Read more...)

Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani, 98, Discharged From Apollo Hospital After Improvement In Health |

5. Stock Market Crash Wipes Out Nearly ₹5 Lakh Crore, Sensex Tanks 876 Points & Nifty Slips Below 22,900

Sensex crashes 876 points to 73,852.90, Nifty ends at 22,888.95 as banking stocks, weak global cues and high crude prices erase nearly Rs 5 lakh crore of investor wealth. (Read more...)

Bombay Stock Exchange | PTI

6. Thane Metro Project Faces Bombay HC Challenge Over Tree-Felling Approvals For 4,600 Trees, Alleged Bypassing Of Statutory Tree Authority

A PIL in the Bombay High Court challenges the Thane Municipal Corporation's permission to fell 519 trees and transplant 2,693 for the Thane Integral Ring Metro project, alleging approvals were granted without a mandatory statutory Tree Authority and adequate public consultation. (Read more...)

Thane Metro Project Faces Bombay HC Challenge Over Tree-Felling Approvals For 4,600 Trees, Alleged Bypassing Of Statutory Tree Authority | File

7. 'Peaceful Protests Cannot Cause Public Inconvenience': Bombay HC Seeks Reply On Alleged Illegal Detention Of Anti-CEC Protesters In Mumbai

The Bombay High Court sought Maharashtra government's response to allegations of illegal detention and police brutality during anti-CEC protests in Mumbai. (Read more...)

Bombay High Court | FPJ

8. Who Is Chinmay Sutar? Mumbai-Born Batter Who Made Ranji Trophy History With Stunning 400

The Mumbai-born left-handed batter becomes just the second to achieve the milestone in the tournament’s history. A former Mumbai player who has represented India at the Under-23 level, Sutar’s remarkable innings remains a rare feat in First Class cricket. (Read more...)

Chinmay Sutar slams 400 not out to make history in the Plate group match between Mizoram and Nagaland. The Mumbai batter goes past Prithvi Shaw's 379 to record the second-highest score in #RanjiTrophy . He had fallen run out on 99 on debut in the previous round. — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) October 19, 2026

9. Australian MP Helen Haines Critically Injured After Car Hits Her Outside Wangaratta Office, Driver Arrested | Video

Australian independent lawmaker Helen Haines, 65, was critically injured after a Toyota Land Cruiser struck her outside her electoral office in Wangaratta, Victoria. (Read more...)

🇦🇺 Australia: Independent MP Helen Haines fighting for life after car ‘attack’ outside Wangaratta officeIndependent MP Helen Haines is in critical condition with severe lower-body injuries after being struck by a white Toyota Landcruiser outside her electorate office. PM Albanese called it an attack (“this wasn’t an accident”). 43yo man arrested; knife found in vehicle. Counter-terrorism team activated. Thoughts with Helen and her family.@News24Aust — George Free (@RealGeorgeFree) October 19, 2026

10. Alia Bhatt Serves Durga Puja Glam In Fuchsia Pink Saree With Lotus-Embroidered Blouse

The actress embraced traditional elegance in a striking pink saree paired with a contrasting blue blouse, creating a look that beautifully blended Indian craftsmanship with contemporary styling. (Read more...)