Mumbai's Ramesh Powar Gets BCCI Selection Committee Nod, Pragyan Ojha Replaces Ajit Agarkar As Chief Selector

Former India cricketer and coach Ramesh Powar has been appointed as a member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Men’s Selection Committee following a selection process conducted by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). Meanwhile, Pragyan Ojha will take over as the committee’s chairperson, replacing Ajit Agarkar, according to a BCCI media release.

The CAC, comprising Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, conducted interviews and screened applicants at the BCCI headquarters before unanimously recommending Powar for the position.

Powar, who represented India in two Test matches and 31 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), brings considerable playing and coaching experience to the selection panel. He has served as head coach of the India women’s team, Mumbai and Gujarat, besides working as a bowling coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

During his tenure as head coach of the India women’s team, Powar guided the side to an Asia Cup title and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, adding to his credentials as a coach at the international level.

Pragyan Ojha to Chair Selection Committee

The BCCI confirmed that Pragyan Ojha would chair the Men’s Selection Committee on the basis of seniority, determined by the number of Test matches played. Ojha replaces Ajit Agarkar, who oversaw three ICC titles under his tenure.

The reconstituted committee will comprise Pragyan Ojha as chairperson, along with Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra and Ramesh Powar.

With Powar joining the panel and Ojha assuming the chairperson’s role, the selection committee will continue to oversee key decisions concerning India’s men’s team, including player selection and team composition for upcoming international assignments.

Men’s Selection Committee:

Pragyan Ojha (Chairperson)

Shiv Sundar Das

RP Singh

Ajay Ratra

Ramesh Powar