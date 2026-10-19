Who Is Chinmay Sutar? Mumbai-Born Batter Who Made Ranji Trophy History With Stunning 400

Chinmay Sutar has made headlines after scoring 400 runs for Mizoram against Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy | Instagram/ChinmaySutar

Chinmay Sutar has etched his name in Ranji Trophy history with a stunning 400-run knock for Mizoram against Nagaland. The Mumbai-born left-handed batter is just the second batter in history to score 400 with his effort on Monday.

Sutar did bulk of the scoring for his side, scoring 400 out of 581 Mizoram put on batting first against Nagaland. Mizoram were 392/9, but the left-hander took them to 581/9 declared despite the other batters contributing 14 runs.

Who is Chinmay Sutar?

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Born on May 3, 1997, Sutar is a left-handed batter who has represented both Mumbai and Mizoram in domestic cricket. He has featured in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and represented India at the Under-23 level in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup in 2019. His journey reflects the competitive nature of Indian domestic cricket, where players often move across teams while seeking opportunities to establish themselves.

Sutar's quadruple century places him among the most notable individual performers in Ranji Trophy history. Before this achievement, the competition's celebrated 400-plus score belonged to B. B. Nimbalkar, who made an unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar in 1948.

Overall, he is just the 10th batter in cricket history to score 400 or more in a first class innings.