Anaya Bangar Picks Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma And Shreyas Iyer In Viral ‘Kill, Marry, Hookup’ Game | VIDEO

Anaya Bangar has gone viral after revealing her picks in a ‘Kill, Marry, Hookup’ game featuring Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Shreyas Iyer |

Anaya Bangar, daughter of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, has gone viral after revealing her choices in a ‘Kill, Marry, Hookup’ game featuring Indian cricketers Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. During an interview on Krishnank Atrey’s YouTube channel, Anaya was asked to pick one player for each category.

During the interview, Anaya shared her choices in the light-hearted game. She picked Shreyas Iyer for ‘kill’, Abhishek Sharma for ‘marry’ and Shubman Gill for ‘hookup’. The clip has since gained traction on social media, drawing attention to her playful response.

All three cricketers enjoy considerable popularity among Indian cricket fans. Gill has established himself as a key batter for India, while Abhishek has earned recognition for his aggressive batting approach. Iyer has also made a mark with his performances across formats.

In the same interview, Anaya also ranked bowlers that she would easier to face. She ranked her father as the easiest to face and also mentioned the reason behind it. Like any other batter in the world, she also said that Bumrah would be the toughest to face.

Beyond the viral interview, Anaya has drawn attention for her personal journey and connection to cricket. She previously played age-group men's cricket in Mumbai before beginning her gender transition in 2022. She underwent gender-affirming surgery in March, marking a significant milestone in her transition journey.