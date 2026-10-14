'Arshdeep Easy, Bumrah Toughest': Anaya Bangar Ranks Bowlers From Easiest To Toughest To Face; VIDEO | X

Mumbai, October 14: Anaya Bangar, daughter of former Indian cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, recently appeared on Krishnank Atrey's YouTube show, The Allrounder's Show. During the conversation, she was asked to rank five bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh from the easiest to the toughest to face as a batter.

She ranked her father as the easiest to face and also mentioned the reason behind it. Like any other batter in the world, she also said that Bumrah would be the toughest to face.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When asked to name the easiest bowler to face, Anaya picked her father Sanjay Bangar. She explained that she had faced him regularly in the nets while growing up and was familiar with his bowling. The interviewer jokingly pointed out that her experience of facing her father might have helped her make the choice.

Anaya placed India women's cricketer Shreyanka Patil second on her list. She then picked left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, explaining that she had not faced many left-arm fast bowlers. Ajit Agarkar came next, while Jasprit Bumrah was her choice for the toughest bowler to face.

During the same conversation, Anaya was also asked to name her favourite left-handed cricketers.

Her list was as follows:

1. Abhishek Sharma

2. Sourav Ganguly

3. Smriti Mandhana

4. Yuvraj Singh

5. Gautam Gambhir

Read Also Anaya Bangar Trains Alongside Sarfaraz And Musheer Khan As Their Father Naushad Joins The Net...

She was also asked to rank cricketers based on their looks.

She rated aggressive Indian opener Abhishek Sharma as the hottest and the other players were as follows:

2. Shubman Gill

3. Shreyas Iyer

4. Virat Kohli

5. Rishabh Pant

The conversation covered a mix of cricket, personal preferences and light-hearted questions, making for an entertaining appearance on the show.