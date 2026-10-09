Anaya Bangar Trains Alongside Sarfaraz And Musheer Khan As Their Father Naushad Joins The Net Session In Mumbai

Anaya Bangar Trains Alongside Sarfaraz And Musheer Khan | Anaya Bangar/Instagram

Anaya Bangar recently had a net session with Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, his younger brother Musheer Khan, and their father, Naushad Khan, offering a glimpse into a cricketing session involving the Mumbai-based cricketing family.

The session brought Anaya together with the Khan brothers, who have made their mark in Indian cricket through their performances across different levels of the game. Sarfaraz has represented India at the international level, while Musheer has attracted attention for his performances in domestic cricket and age-group tournaments.

Anaya Bangar/Instagram

Anaya Bangar Trains Alongside Sarfaraz And Musheer Khan

Their father, Naushad Khan, has played a significant role in shaping the cricketing journeys of both brothers, mentoring them from their early days in the sport. Known for his dedication to developing young cricketers, Naushad has been an influential figure in the family’s cricketing journey.

The net session offered an opportunity for Anaya to spend time around the brothers and their father in a cricketing environment. The interaction also brought together individuals connected through their interest in the game.