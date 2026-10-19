Australian MP Helen Haines Critically Injured After Car Hits Her Outside Wangaratta Office, Driver Arrested | Video | X / @clashreport

Melbourne: A car hit an Australian federal independent lawmaker on Monday, critically injuring her in a potentially deliberate act, police said. The driver was arrested.

Helen Haines, 65, was struck by a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV outside her electoral district office in the city of Wangaratta in Victoria state, a police statement said.

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Police did not identify the victim, in accordance with privacy policy, but Haines' family confirmed her identity in a media statement.

The 43-year-old driver was arrested at the scene by a passerby. He will be interviewed in relation to the incident, police said.

“A knife was located by police and seized from inside the Toyota,” police said.

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“At this stage, police are investigating as to whether this was an intentional act,” police added.

Haines, who was first elected to the Parliament in 2019, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Authorities are concerned that there were more than 1,000 threats of violence against public figures in Australia in the past year and that being in public office has become more dangerous.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)