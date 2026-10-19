Kota Police Nab 3 Suspects In Tiger Shroff Firing Case After 15-Minute Train Search; Trio Planned Nepal Escape

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Kota Police detained three men suspected of involvement in the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff after conducting a swift search of the Pune–Jaipur Express at Kota railway station on Monday. The suspects were travelling in the train's general compartment and allegedly planned to escape to Nepal via Delhi, according to Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam.

The operation was launched after Kota Police received information from Mumbai Police about the suspects' possible movement by train. Gautam said the force's technical team was ready within 15 minutes of receiving the information, enabling officers to search the train soon after it arrived at the station at around 10.30 am.

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According to the SP, the police team searched the entire train within 15 minutes and detained the three suspects. Reports identified two of the accused as residents of Haryana and the third as being from Maharashtra.

Kota Police Search Entire Train Within 15 Minutes

Describing how the suspects were apprehended, Gautam said the swift coordination between Mumbai Police and Kota Police helped the team act on the information without delay.

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The Pune–Jaipur Express arrived at Kota railway station at approximately 10.30 am. The police team then searched the train, focusing on identifying the suspects travelling in its general compartment.

The three men were subsequently detained for questioning in connection with the firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff.

Gautam said the police did not recover any weapons from the suspects at the time of their detention. Their alleged role in the incident and the circumstances surrounding the firing are being investigated.

Accused Allegedly Planned To Escape To Nepal Via Delhi

According to Gautam, the suspects had planned to travel to Delhi before making their way to Nepal to evade the investigation.

The police are examining the alleged escape plan as part of the investigation into the firing incident. The suspects were reportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, although their alleged affiliations and individual roles remain subject to investigation.

The police are also investigating whether the men were involved in conducting reconnaissance of the actor's movements before the incident and whether they had been trained to carry out the attack.

Police Trace Alleged Recruitment Chain

Gautam identified a man named Pandit as the main accused, saying he had contacted Rehan. Rehan allegedly recruited a minor from Sonipat, Haryana, in connection with the case.

The police are investigating the alleged links between the individuals and the roles they may have played in planning or executing the attack.

The precise roles of the three detained men, including whether they were directly involved in the firing or assisted others, are yet to be established through the investigation.

Two Suspects Have Previous Criminal Cases, Says SP

Gautam also said two of the suspects had previous cases registered against them under the Arms Act and in connection with motorcycle theft.

However, the police did not recover any weapons from the men during the operation at Kota railway station, she said.

The investigation is continuing to establish the suspects' movements before and after the firing incident, their alleged connections and whether other individuals were involved.