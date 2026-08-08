FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'PM Modi Attends IIT Delhi Convocation, Flipkart Minutes Debuts Pykd'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. ‘Betiyan Hoti Toh Jyada Accha Hota’: PM Modi Connects With Gen Z At IIT Delhi Convocation 2026, Calls For More Women Among Medal Winners

PM Modi attended IIT Delhi’s 57th Convocation, congratulating graduates and saying he felt proud of them. While honouring medal winners, he highlighted women’s representation, saying it would have been better to see more female students among awardees. (Read more...)

#WATCH | IIT Delhi's 57th Convocation Ceremony | PM Modi says, "Many students have received medals for their achievements. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all of you. However, it would have been even better if there were a few more girls among them. Sorry. Why just one… pic.twitter.com/p1EW4o5eWs — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026

2. ‘I Am Not Baba Bageshwar...’: PM Modi’s Witty Take On Students' Post-Graduation Dreams At IIT Delhi Convocation 2026

PM Modi, addressing IIT Delhi’s 57th convocation, joked, “I am not Baba Bageshwar,” while speaking about students’ post-graduation dreams. He urged graduates to stay curious, embrace challenges and contribute to building Viksit Bharat. (Read more...)

‘I Am Not Baba Bageshwar...’: PM Modi’s Witty Take At IIT Delhi Convocation 2026 |

3. Raghav Chadha Meets PM Modi For First Time After BJP Switch From AAP; Says, 'A Morning I Will Cherish'

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha shared pictures of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a “detailed and enriching interaction.” The meeting follows Chadha’s shift from AAP to BJP with six other Rajya Sabha MPs. Chadha also recently backed the Centre’s efforts to introduce stricter measures against examination paper leaks. (Read more...)

A morning I will cherish.



Had the privilege of meeting Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. A detailed and enriching interaction. Deeply grateful for his generous time and for the opportunity to benefit from his insights and guidance. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4A5cEwVCNg — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) August 8, 2026

4. Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Reportedly Rushed To Hospital In Critical Condition

Reports in Israeli media claim Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is in critical condition and has been hospitalised. Citing Iranian sources, the reports link his deteriorating health to injuries from US-Israeli strikes. His continued absence from public appearances and reliance on written statements have intensified speculation over his health and leadership. (Read more...)

Iran's Supreme Leader Motjaba Khamenei | Image courtesy X handle of @KasraAarabi

5. UPI Payments To Remain Free For Consumers, Says PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam

PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam has clarified that UPI payments will continue to remain free for Indian consumers amid debate over possible Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges. The Payments Council of India also said consumers will not pay any charges, while any applicable MDR would apply only to eligible merchant transactions. (Read more...)

PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam |

6. 'Did We Fail To Listen To Gen Z?': Shashi Tharoor On Rahul Gandhi's Campaign, CJP Protests | VIDEO

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor acknowledged that Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign failed to resonate with students like the recent CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar. Asking, "Did we fail to listen to Gen Z?", Tharoor said established parties had not created meaningful avenues for young people to enter politics, warning they risk becoming irrelevant if they fail to adapt. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Agreeing with the interviewer's question that Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign did not resonate with students as much as the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "Correct. And that's why we need to ask ourselves,… pic.twitter.com/AvD4smJbdf — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026

7. Flipkart Minutes Enters Gourmet Grocery Market With Premium Products And Private Label Brand Pykd

Flipkart’s quick commerce platform Minutes has entered the gourmet grocery segment, offering premium products such as speciality coffee, imported cheese, chocolates and organic oils. The company has also launched private label brand Pykd to strengthen its premium range. The move comes as rivals Blinkit and Zepto expand their gourmet grocery offerings. (Read more...)

8. Will Devdutt Padikkal Play In IND vs SL 1st Test Match? Star Batter Makes Stunning Statement With 103 Run Knock In Warm-Up Game

Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of India’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, creating a potential opening in the top order. Devdutt Padikkal strengthened his case for selection by smashing 103 runs in India’s warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI. With the first Test approaching, Padikkal could now be in contention for a place in India’s playing XI. (Read more...)

Devdutt Padikkal | SonyLiv/X

9. Trouble In Paradise? Singer Millind Gaba & Wife Pria Beniwal UNFOLLOW Each Other, Spark Split Rumours After 4 Years Of Marriage

Singer and Bigg Boss OTT 1 contestant Millind Gaba and his wife, Pria Beniwal, have sparked split rumours after reportedly unfollowing each other on Instagram. Married since April 2022, the couple welcomed twins in May 2025. (Read more...)

Millind Gaba, Wife Pria Beniwal Unfollow Each Other | Photo Via Instagram

10. Japanese Millionaire Spends ₹220 Crore To ‘Become A Dog’? Viral Video Raises Eyebrows

A viral post claims a 26-year-old Japanese millionaire named Jaso spent ₹2.2 billion on surgeries to look and behave like a dog. However, the claim remains unverified. Other reports suggest the transformation involves a realistic dog costume costing around ¥2 million, or ₹11-12 lakh, rather than surgical procedures. (Read more...)