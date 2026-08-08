Raghav Chadha Meets PM Modi For First Time After BJP Switch From AAP; Says, 'A Morning I Will Cherish'

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday shared photographs from his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the interaction as a memorable and insightful experience.

The meeting marks Chadha’s first publicly shared photographs with PM Modi since his political shift from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier this year.

Raghav Chadha shares pictures with PM Modi

Taking to X, Chadha posted two photographs from his meeting with the Prime Minister and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to interact with him.

“A morning I will cherish. Had the privilege of meeting Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” Chadha wrote.

Describing the conversation, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP added, “A detailed and enriching interaction. Deeply grateful for his generous time and for the opportunity to benefit from his insights and guidance.”

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The post comes as Chadha continues to establish his role within the BJP following his high-profile departure from AAP.

Chadha’s political shift from AAP to BJP

Chadha was previously regarded as one of the prominent young faces of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and had emerged as a vocal voice of the party in Parliament.

In April 2026, Chadha announced that he and six other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs had decided to merge with the BJP. The group included Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Sahney and Swati Maliwal.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman subsequently accepted the merger petition, formally recognising the seven MPs as members of the BJP. The development significantly reduced AAP's representation in the Upper House while strengthening the BJP's numbers.

Support for centre’s anti-paper leak measures

Chadha has also recently aligned himself with the Centre on the issue of examination paper leaks.

During a recent Rajya Sabha debate, he backed the government's legislation aimed at tackling examination malpractice and stricter action against those involved in paper leaks.

Speaking about the concerns of students, Chadha described the government's response as significant and praised Prime Minister Modi's approach to the issue. His intervention was notable given his earlier role as an opposition MP who had frequently questioned the government on matters concerning competitive examinations and student issues.