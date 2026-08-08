WATCH: Indian Woman’s Savage Reply to 'Toronto Mein Bartan Maanjne Ka Kitna Milta Hai?' Comment Goes Viral

An Indian woman from Jharkhand living and working in Toronto has found a clever way to answer a stereotypical question about her job abroad—and the internet is applauding her response.

A man had commented on one of Ratchel’s social media posts asking, “Toronto mein bartan maanjne ka kitna milta hai?” (How much do you get paid for washing dishes in Toronto?). Instead of responding angrily to the remark, Ratchel decided to answer the question with humour.

She shared a video showing what her “typical workday” in Toronto looks like, turning the comment into the central joke of the clip.

Ratchel’s witty response to the viral comment

At the beginning of the Instagram video, Ratchel read the comment before giving viewers a glimpse of her outfit and morning routine.

Dressed casually in a shirt and shorts, she then began her journey to work. Her commute included a bus ride followed by a subway journey before she reached the high-rise building where she works.

As she made her way to the office, she jokingly introduced the purpose of the video by saying, “Toh aaj hum log dekhenge Toronto mein bartan kaise maanjhte hai” (So today we will see how to wash utensils in Toronto).

The light-hearted response quickly made it clear that she was not going to take the original comment seriously.

From bus and subway to a high-rise office

Once she arrived at her workplace, Ratchel used her ID card to enter the building. Rather than heading toward a kitchen or restaurant, the video showed her settling into an office environment.

One of the first things she did after arriving was prepare herself a cup of coffee.

A text overlay on the video added another layer to the joke: “Bartan dhone se pehle coffee pi loo” (Let me have coffee before washing utensils).

Ratchel was then seen working at a desk surrounded by several computer screens. Although she did not reveal the name of her employer or specify her exact job title, the footage offered viewers a glimpse into her professional life in Canada.

“Part-time” Bartan dhona leaves viewers amused

Keeping up the playful theme, Ratchel referred to the dishwashing work as her “part-time” job while showing snippets of her day at the office.

The video also included moments from her lunch with colleagues and a view of the Toronto cityscape from her workplace.

Near the end of the clip, she picked up her now-empty coffee cup and appeared to remember the supposed task she had promised to show.

With a smile, she joked, “I almost forgot, mujhe toh bartan maanjhna hai” (I have to wash utensils).

She ended the video in the same humorous spirit, telling her followers, “Bye frands ab agle din bartan manjhne aaungi” (Bye friends, I will come to wash dishes the next day now).

Social media users praise her comeback

The video soon gained significant attention online, with viewers appreciating the way Ratchel handled the comment without resorting to an abusive or aggressive response.

One user simply wrote, “This one is too good.”

Another person joked, “They’re too jobless to tell you that it’s their dream job!”

A different commenter praised Ratchel for building a life overseas and wrote, “They can’t even imagine going to another country and building a life for themselves. Insecurities zubaan se kadvahat ban ke nikalti hai! Proud of you, girliee.”

Another user called it “Great reply; that’s the perfect way to respond to disrespect.”