'Only Bull Shyt': Guru Randhawa's Latest Song 'Fine Shyt' Trolled As Fans Slam Portrayal Of Female Employees Dancing & Meaningless Lyrics

Guru Randhawa’s latest music video, ‘Fine Shyt,’ has sparked a fresh debate on social media, with viewers divided over its concept, choreography and portrayal of women in a corporate workplace.

Released recently, the song has attracted attention not only for its music but also for the visual treatment chosen for the video. While some social media users criticised the track and its dance sequences, others questioned why a professional office environment was used as the backdrop for scenes featuring female employees dancing around Randhawa’s character.

‘Fine Shyt’ video draws criticism over office setting

The music video places Guru Randhawa in the role of a senior professional inside a corporate office. What initially appears to be an ordinary workday soon turns into a series of dance performances, with women dressed as office employees performing around his character.

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The choice of setting has become one of the biggest talking points online. Critics argue that using a workplace to present women primarily through a glamorous and dance-focused lens reinforces stereotypes about female employees.

One Instagram user, @sohasyap, posted a video expressing her disappointment with the concept. Calling out what she described as the objectification of women in the workplace, she wrote, “Whenever i think ki Guru Randhawa ab isse bikaar video nahi bana sakta hai, he proves me wrong, kyuki now we are objectifying women in workplace."

She also questioned the creative decision behind the video, adding, “This setup was unnecessary and why are you not dancing in the video?"

The text accompanying her post described the singer as having an “obsession to objectify girls”, while another message criticised the decision to use a corporate office as the setting.

Disclaimer fails to stop the online debate

The video itself appears to anticipate that some of its workplace-themed scenes could be interpreted controversially.

At the beginning, a disclaimer states that all the people featured are adults over the age of 18 and that the situations shown are fictional. A humorous warning also tells viewers not to imitate the dance moves at their workplace, joking that doing so could lead to an HR ban.

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Critics have particularly focused on the contrast between a professional workplace and the choreography featured in the video. One message shared alongside the criticism stated, “Already a taboo for women to peacefully work in corporate Normalizing uncles to hit on pretty female coworkers."

Another post argued that the office concept could have been avoided altogether, saying, “This office setup should have been completely avoided, working women should not be promoted as this. This video could been shot in a cool aesthetic set, with same energy."

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Social media users slam song and choreography

The criticism has not been limited to the video's portrayal of women. Several users also took aim at the song itself and its dance sequences.

One commenter bluntly described the track as “Straight up noise pollution."

Another suggested that the song could nevertheless become popular on social media, writing, “Get ready to see this trash song become a trend and have infinite dance reels on it."

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A sarcastic reaction read, “Another win for the deaf."

Meanwhile, one Hindi-language comment expressed strong displeasure with the song, saying, “Ye gaana sunne se pehle mere kaan ke parde kyu nahi fat gaye (Why did my ears not stop working before I heard this song)?"

The choreography also became a target of criticism, with one user commenting, “For him dance is just twerking or maybe some other weird steps."