Will Devdutt Padikkal Play In IND vs SL 1st Test Match? Star Batter Makes Stunning Statement With 103 Run Knock In Warm-Up Game

SonyLiv/X

Devdutt Padikkal has emerged as a strong contender to feature in India’s playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka after smashing a century in the ongoing warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo.

Padikkal scored 103 runs in India’s three-day practice match, delivering an important performance at a time when India’s batting combination has been hit by a major setback. His century came on Saturday, August 8, just as reports confirmed that Sai Sudharsan had been ruled out of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka due to a toe injury.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The absence of Sudharsan leaves a vacancy in India’s top order and could open the door for Padikkal. The Karnataka batter has previous Test experience, having made his debut against England in Dharamsala in March 2024. He scored 65 on debut, but has not been a regular member of India’s Test setup since then.

Padikkal’s timely century could therefore not have come at a better moment. His ability to bat in the top order and his familiarity with subcontinental conditions make him a natural candidate to replace Sudharsan. However, India’s final XI will depend on the team management’s preferred combination and the fitness of other players.

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin in Galle on August 15. With Sudharsan unavailable, Padikkal’s 103 has given the selectors and team management plenty to think about ahead of the series opener.