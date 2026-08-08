Flipkart Minutes Enters Gourmet Grocery Market With Premium Products And Private Label Brand Pykd

Flipkart has stepped into the premium grocery segment through its quick commerce platform Minutes, aiming to tap into the growing demand for speciality food products and increase customer spending.

The move places Flipkart in a rapidly expanding category where competitors such as Blinkit and Zepto have already introduced dedicated premium grocery offerings.

Bengaluru-based FirstClub, founded by former Flipkart executive Ayyappan R, is among the companies that helped popularise this segment.

Minutes’ gourmet range includes products such as speciality coffee, cheese, wood-pressed oils, ghee, ramen, noodles, chocolates, kombucha and boba. The platform is also introducing its own private label brand, Pykd, which will offer products including namkeen and chips.

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Flipkart Targets Higher-Value Quick Commerce Orders

Premium grocery products typically have higher price points compared with regular household essentials, creating an opportunity for quick commerce companies to increase average order values.

As the quick commerce industry matures, companies are looking beyond simply increasing order volumes and are focusing on encouraging existing customers to purchase higher-value products.

By adding gourmet items to its platform, Minutes aims to expand its relationship with customers by offering a wider range of products, including premium food and beverage categories.

Flipkart also plans to add more premium brands to its gourmet section, strengthening its position in a segment where competition is increasing.

Pykd Gives Flipkart Private Label Advantage

Through Pykd, Flipkart gains greater control over sourcing, pricing and product margins while reducing dependence on external brands.

The private label strategy allows Minutes to create products specifically suited to its customer base and differentiate its premium grocery offering from competitors.

The approach mirrors Swiggy Instamart’s private brand Noice, which focuses on food and beverage products across premium categories.

The launch comes amid rising consumer interest in premium products across food, beauty and lifestyle segments. Buyers are increasingly looking for products associated with better quality, unique ingredients and stronger brand value.

With gourmet grocery gaining momentum among urban consumers, quick commerce platforms are using premium offerings as a way to increase engagement, improve margins and encourage customers to make more valuable purchases through their apps.

Flipkart’s entry into the segment signals the growing importance of premium grocery as competition intensifies among India’s leading quick commerce players.