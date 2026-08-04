Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy Reaffirms Commitment To Uttar Pradesh After Meeting CM Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow, August 4: Following his meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy expressed gratitude for the company's long-standing partnership with Uttar Pradesh and reaffirmed its commitment to the state's growth. He said Flipkart has been doing business in Uttar Pradesh for the past 15 years and has witnessed remarkable progress in ease of doing business, customer growth, and seller expansion in recent years.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy stated, "First of all, I just want to thank you for the partnership. We have been doing business in Uttar Pradesh for fifteen years now, and the kind of progress we have seen in the state has been extraordinary. When we look at the progress in ease of doing business, the growth in customers, and the growth in sellers, it has been tremendous. We are very grateful."

Had a courtesy meeting with @_Kalyan_K, CEO & @rajneeeshkumar, CCAO, @Flipkart Group and their team in Lucknow today.



We had a fruitful discussion on empowering UP’s MSMEs, ODOP entrepreneurs, GI products and local artisans through digital commerce, technology and wider market… pic.twitter.com/pRQrXcvae9 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 4, 2026

Expressing appreciation to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Krishnamurthy remarked, "We are also grateful to the Hon'ble Chief Minister for choosing us as a partner in his vision for progress. We are very, very grateful."

Speaking about the state's focus on technology, he said Flipkart is keen to contribute to Uttar Pradesh's AI-driven development. He remarked, "There is a lot of discussion about an AI-enabled Uttar Pradesh, and we want to partner in that journey."

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Highlighting opportunities for small businesses, Krishnamurthy said the Chief Minister had placed strong emphasis on promoting MSMEs in the state and assured that Flipkart would actively support this objective.

The Flipkart CEO said, "The Hon'ble Chief Minister also spoke extensively about promoting more and more MSMEs from Uttar Pradesh. Flipkart is among the largest platforms for MSMEs in India today, with more than 5 lakh MSMEs selling on our platform. A significant number of them are already from Uttar Pradesh, but we have accepted the Hon'ble Chief Minister's challenge to do much more. That is another major agenda we are taking forward from here."

Reiterating Flipkart's long-term commitment to the state, Krishnamurthy stated, "Over the last 10 to 15 years, we have witnessed tremendous growth in customers, sellers, and ease of doing business. We remain deeply committed to Uttar Pradesh as a state."