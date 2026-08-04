CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Allocates ₹241 Crore To Strengthen Panchayat Infrastructure Across Uttar Pradesh | X

Lucknow, August 4: Taking a major step towards strengthening Panchayats, the Yogi Government has made an additional provision of Rs 241.31 crore in the Supplementary Budget for the year 2026-27. On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, special emphasis is being laid on the construction of Panchayat Utsav Bhawans in every Assembly constituency of the state so that Gram Panchayats can be provided with modern infrastructure for social, administrative, and community activities.

The Supplementary Budget proposes Rs 109.98 crore for the construction of Panchayat Utsav Bhawans in every Assembly constituency of the state. The objective of the Yogi Government is not to limit Panchayats to merely administrative units but to develop them into strong centres of rural development, public participation, and social activities.

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To make government services more accessible in rural areas, Aadhaar Seva Kendras will be established in all Gram Sachivalayas across the state. A provision of Rs 70 crore has been made in the Supplementary Budget for this purpose. This will eliminate the need for rural residents to travel to cities for Aadhaar-related services, with most facilities becoming available at the village level.

The Yogi Government has also made a provision of Rs 30 crore under the Mukhyamantri Gram Solar Yojana for rural areas. This will help strengthen energy-related facilities in Gram Panchayats and reduce dependence on electricity.