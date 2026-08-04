CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Plans University Status For Hardoi's Raja Todarmal Survey Institute With ₹10 Crore Boost | X

Lucknow, August 4: The Yogi government has taken a significant step towards developing the Raja Todarmal Survey and Land Records Training Institute in Hardoi into a university through the Supplementary Budget 2026-27 presented in the Legislative Assembly. The government has proposed an additional allocation of ₹100 million (₹10 crore) for this purpose, paving the way for the institute's expansion and modernization of its training infrastructure.

Located in Hardoi, the Raja Todarmal Survey and Land Records Training Institute is a key training centre for revenue officers and employees in Uttar Pradesh.

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The institute provides training in land records management, land surveying, and various revenue administration functions. The proposed ₹100 million allocation in the supplementary budget is expected to accelerate the plan to upgrade the institute into a university.

This initiative could help make revenue and land records training more comprehensive, technology-driven, and future-ready.

The institute provides practical and technical training to personnel of the Revenue Department related to their field responsibilities. Its importance can be gauged from the fact that in 2017, it introduced the use of satellite and coordinate-based technology for accurate land measurement and field boundary demarcation using modern surveying techniques.

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The supplementary budget has also proposed additional funding for technical provisions related to the training of consolidation (chakbandi) officers. An additional allocation of approximately ₹14.6 million (₹1.46 crore) has been proposed for this purpose. The funding will support the training of consolidation officers, essential departmental functions, and strengthen administrative arrangements within the department.