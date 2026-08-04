Dairy Conclave-2026: UP Government To Promote Modern Dairy Practices Across 75 Districts | X

Lucknow, August 4: The Dairy Development Department will complete 50 years on Wednesday. To mark the department's Golden Jubilee Year, a one-day district-level Dairy Conclave-2026 will be jointly organized by the Dairy Development Department and the Animal Husbandry Department in all 75 districts of the state on Wednesday.

The objective of the programme is to extend the benefits of various public welfare schemes being implemented by the Dairy Development Department and the Animal Husbandry Department to eligible beneficiaries, promote awareness about modern technologies and scientific livestock management in the dairy sector, and ensure the effective implementation of departmental schemes.

मुख्यमंत्री @myogiadityanath जी की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित कैबिनेट बैठक में खरीफ 2026 एवं रबी 2026-27 के लिए प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना तथा पुनर्गठित मौसम आधारित फसल बीमा योजना के क्रियान्वयन को मंजूरी प्रदान की गई।



यह निर्णय प्राकृतिक आपदाओं, रोगों एवं कीटों से फसल क्षति की… pic.twitter.com/ZF0oMsIIJv — Government of UP (@UPGovt) August 4, 2026

Dairy Commissioner Dhanalakshmi K. stated that the conclave will be telecast live from the headquarters through a web link. At the district level, the programme will be organised in the Vikas Bhawan auditorium under the chairmanship of the respective Chief Development Officer. It will be inaugurated by public representatives. Public representatives, senior officials, representatives of milk unions, milk-producing farmers, livestock rearers, self-help groups, dairy committees, and other stakeholders will also participate in the programme.

The programme will be broadcast from the headquarters through a Zoom link between 10:30 am and 11:30 am. During the session, experts will provide technical and practical information. The conclave will feature special presentations on various subjects, including modern dairy management (Nand Baba Dugdh Mission and others), formal dairy processing (Dugdh Policy-2022), fodder management, identification, prevention, surveillance, control, and vaccination of animal diseases, as well as information on departmental schemes and programmes.

Along with officers of the Dairy Development Department and the Animal Husbandry Department, senior scientists and subject experts from Krishi Vigyan Kendras and agricultural universities will share their experiences. During the programme, selection and approval letters will be distributed to beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Swadeshi Go-Sanvardhan Yojana, Mini Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana, and Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana.

Mrs. Dhanalakshmi K. has appealed to all milk-producing farmers, livestock rearers, self-help groups, dairy committees, and citizens associated with the dairy sector across the state to participate in the district-level Dairy Conclave.