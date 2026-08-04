Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Announces Free UPSRTC Bus Travel For Women Above 60, Allocates ₹100 Crore | X

Lucknow, August 4: The Uttar Pradesh Government has taken a decisive step to provide free travel in State Roadways buses for women aged 60 years and above. In the First Supplementary Budget for the financial year 2026-27, a provision of ₹100 crore has been made to reimburse the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) for implementing this initiative. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised this measure in its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra.

In addition, the government has allocated an additional ₹1,094.40 crore to the Women Welfare Department, strengthening key schemes such as the Destitute Women Pension Scheme, the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, and various programmes related to the protection of women and children. These provisions further reinforce the government's commitment to women's safety, dignity, social security, and economic empowerment.

The Supplementary Budget also includes an additional allocation of ₹1,094.40 crore for the Women Welfare Department. Of this, ₹930 crore has been earmarked for the Destitute Women Pension Scheme, which provides social security to women facing financial hardship following the death of their husbands. This allocation will ensure continued financial support to a large number of eligible women across the state.

To ensure the education, care, and overall development of orphaned children and those living under special circumstances, the government has allocated ₹110 crore for the Uttar Pradesh

उ. प्र सरकार ने अनुपूरक बजट 2026-27 में सार्वजनिक परिवहन को अधिक सुलभ, आधुनिक एवं पर्यावरण-अनुकूल बनाने पर विशेष बल दिया है। वरिष्ठ महिलाओं के लिए निःशुल्क बस यात्रा, इलेक्ट्रिक बसों को प्रोत्साहन तथा बस अड्डों के विकास से प्रदेश की सार्वजनिक परिवहन व्यवस्था को नई मजबूती मिलेगी। pic.twitter.com/Z4BEPPRxPP — Patel Prabhat Verma MLA (@prabhatvermamla) August 4, 2026

Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana. Additionally, ₹54.30 crore has been provided for the Uttar Pradesh Rani Lakshmibai Mahila Evam Bal Samman Kosh, further strengthening timely assistance and protection for women and children in distress.

The Supplementary Budget also provides for reimbursement to the State Road Transport Corporation to facilitate free travel for women aged 60 years and above on State Roadways buses. This decision will provide financial relief to millions of senior women across the state, enabling them to travel for religious, social, family, and healthcare-related needs. The initiative is expected to enhance their dignity, convenience, and self-reliance.

To further strengthen women's economic empowerment, the Supplementary Budget has also allocated ₹10 lakh for the Mukhyamantri Shakti Samriddhi Yojana.

The Yogi Government continues to prioritise women's safety, dignity, self-reliance, and social security while translating its Lok Kalyan Sankalp commitments into action. Through these welfare provisions, the government has reaffirmed that empowering the most vulnerable sections of society remains the cornerstone of good governance and inclusive development.