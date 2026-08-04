UP Supplementary Budget 2026-27: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Allocates ₹1.47 Crore For Groundwater Awareness Campaign | X - UPGovt

Lucknow, August 4: The Yogi government has presented the Supplementary Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The budget includes additional allocations for the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department. Around ₹1.475 crore has been proposed as an additional allocation in the department's supplementary budget.

The funds have been earmarked for the Groundwater Public Awareness and Outreach Scheme under the Minor Irrigation Department.

The initiative aims to educate people about the importance of groundwater, its conservation, and its efficient and sustainable use.

This provision by the Yogi government is expected to play a significant role in enhancing public awareness about groundwater conservation across the state. Through awareness campaigns, people will be encouraged to conserve groundwater and use this vital resource responsibly and judiciously.