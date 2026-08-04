Ayodhya Temple Offering Case: CM Yogi Adityanath Hits Back At SP-Congress, Says SIT Found No Saint's Role | X

Lucknow, August 4: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party and the Congress over the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple offering case in Ayodhya and the Opposition's disruption in the House. Speaking to journalists in the portico of the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, the Chief Minister stated, "Those who ordered firing on Ram devotees and questioned the existence of Lord Shri Ram and Lord Shri Krishna by calling them myths are today talking about Ayodhya and faith. The investigation into the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple offering case has found no involvement of any saint. Despite this, the Opposition is attempting to defame Sanatan, Ayodhya Dham, and the temple by distorting facts."

Referring to the Opposition's conduct in the House, the Chief Minister strongly criticized the Samajwadi Party for disrespecting the Chair, disrupting proceedings by waving placards, pushing marshals, and repeatedly insulting constitutional institutions. He said that the Opposition avoids discussion on issues concerning public welfare and is engaged only in spreading confusion and damaging the positive image of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister informed, "It is an established rule that any matter pending before a tribunal or commission cannot be discussed in the House. However, under exceptional circumstances, if the Speaker is satisfied that such a discussion will not interfere with the ongoing inquiry, permission may be granted."

He noted that SP leaders had assured during the meeting of party leaders and the Business Advisory Committee that they would submit notices under the Rules for the issues they wished to discuss. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister had himself stated in both meetings that any matter accepted by the Chair for discussion would receive a reasoned response from the government.

He further added by saying, despite this, knowing fully well that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi-related matter is pending before the Hon'ble Supreme Court, the Samajwadi Party not only showed disrespect to the House but also made what he described as a shameful attempt to undermine the judicial process pending before the Court.

CM Yogi stated, "The Hon'ble Speaker repeatedly said that we accept the discussion and that members should present their views in the House under the Rules. However, the Samajwadi Party's conduct inside the House, opposing the proceedings, waving placards, and insulting the Chair, was highly condemnable and shameful."

He added, "Insulting constitutional institutions is a habit and pastime of the Samajwadi Party. It has never believed in democratic values. How can a party whose primary objective has been 'Halla Bol' be called democratic? They believe in 'Halla Bol.' At times, they attack the media; at other times, constitutional institutions. They do not accept the authority of the courts. They do not follow the Rules, sub-rules, and traditions of the House. They insult India's constitutional institutions and the Election Commission."

He said that by raising baseless allegations and irrational issues, they seek only to spread negative and misleading information. The conduct of the Samajwadi Party and the Opposition is undemocratic and unconstitutional. It is also an insult to the sentiments of the makers of the Constitution and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The Chief Minister stated, "We all know that in the Ayodhya matter which these people describe as donation theft, it was not a donation theft case but a matter related to offerings."

He explained that on June 12, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust wrote to the Uttar Pradesh government stating that reports had appeared in newspapers and the media regarding the matter and requested that an SIT be constituted to investigate it.

He noted that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is a charitable trust constituted under the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and that the state government could not take any decision in the matter without a request from the Trust or an order from the Court.

The Chief Minister stated, "Following the Trust's request, the state government immediately constituted an SIT on June 13. The SIT submitted its first interim report on June 23. An FIR was registered in Ayodhya on June 25, following which eight people were arrested based on available evidence. Of them, 6 were found to have diverted funds related to the offerings, while two others, who were responsible in the matter, were also arrested, taking the total number of arrests to eight."

He added that while the SIT investigation was still underway, the Hon'ble Supreme Court, in connection with the pending petition, directed the reconstitution of the SIT and decided to proceed with the matter under its own supervision.

CM Yogi said that neither the preliminary inquiry nor the SIT's preliminary report found any involvement of any saint in the case. He noted that more than 1,100 employees work across the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex. Based on evidence, the direct or indirect involvement of eight individuals was established, and action was taken against them.

He stated, "It is surprising that allegations are being leveled against saints, Ayodhya Dham is being insulted and defamed, and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is being maligned. The employees associated with the temple's management work day and night, through winter, summer, and the rainy season, to facilitate convenient darshan for lakhs of devotees. They are contributing to building a positive image of Uttar Pradesh and promoting religious tourism. To place such people in the dock is highly surprising."

जो प्रभु श्री राम और प्रभु श्रीकृष्ण के अस्तित्व पर प्रश्न खड़ा कर चुके हैं, वे आज आस्था की बात करते हैं... pic.twitter.com/gxIoPT463a — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 4, 2026

The Chief Minister said, these allegations are being made by the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, both of whom have always insulted Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and Lord Shri Ram.

He asked, "Is it not true that in 1990, it was the Samajwadi Party government that committed the sin of staining the streets of Ayodhya and the sacred waters of the Saryu with blood? How can this country and Ram devotees ever forget the unforgivable sin of ordering firing on Ram devotees?"

He further stated, "The Congress filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in the Ram Setu case questioning the very existence of Lord Shri Ram and Lord Shri Krishna and declaring them myths. With what face does the Congress speak about Ayodhya and faith?"

The Chief Minister stated that the government treated the offering case with utmost seriousness because Ayodhya is a matter of faith for crores of followers of Sanatan Dharma. He said that none of those arrested in the case has any connection with the Bharatiya Janata Party or with saints.

He added, "Despite this, leveling allegations against revered saints, Sanatan Dharma, the Bharatiya Janata Party, or any other cultural or social organization is an insult to the entire Sanatan tradition. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress have made a malicious attempt to suppress and deny the truth. Insulting Ram devotees, attacking India's Sanatan faith, and making allegations against saints inside Parliament amount directly to an insult to Sanatan Dharma. The conduct of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress has always been anti-Sanatan."

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The Chief Minister stated, "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in Ayodhya in 2024, these people did not attend despite being invited. Yet today they speak of faith. Those who have consistently put Hindus and India's Sanatan tradition in the dock are now talking about faith."

Referring to the proceedings of the House, he added, "Today everyone witnessed how members of the Samajwadi Party disrespected the Chair. They attempted to vitiate the atmosphere by raising issues that had nothing to do with the House. Even when the Chair issued directions to ensure that the truth emerged, they were unwilling to accept them. Their only objective is to create disruption and dilute issues related to public welfare. That is why they obstructed the entire proceedings of the House."

The Chief Minister stated, "The conduct of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress is an insult to followers of Sanatan Dharma and an assault on the interests of 25 crore people. Over the past nine years, the NDA's double-engine government has succeeded in transforming the image of Uttar Pradesh."

He continues by saying, Uttar Pradesh is no longer a BIMARU state. Young people no longer face an identity crisis. They are no longer compelled to migrate. Farmers are no longer forced towards suicide. The poor are receiving the benefits of government welfare schemes. Uttar Pradesh has secured a place among the top three fastest-growing economies in the country. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are making a malicious attempt to tarnish the image of this new Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister stated, "Those who created an identity crisis for the youth of Uttar Pradesh, forced farmers towards suicide, ruined traditional industries, and whose wrong policies, corrupt practices, and lawlessness discouraged investment in the state are once again making a disgraceful attempt to tarnish Uttar Pradesh's image. We condemn the uncivil conduct of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress in the House. It is extremely shameful and strikes at the very foundations of constitutional values."