Trisha Remark Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin Leaves Thanjavur Police Station; Party Cadres Accord Grand Welcome | Video | ANI

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition (LoP) and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was welcomed by a large number of party cadres as he left the Sengipatti Police Station in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

The DMK leader was detained by the police earlier today in connection with a case registered over his alleged remarks during a recent public meeting.

As he stepped out of the police station, party workers gathered at the spot, raising slogans in support of the leader. The cadres were seen cheering and waving party flags to mark his release from detention.

The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu Police to release DMK MLA and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin after completing his questioning in connection with a case registered over his alleged remarks linked to actress Trisha.

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The court also directed him to cooperate with the investigation whenever required.

The court heard Udhayanidhi Stalin's anticipatory bail plea after the Tamil Nadu Advocate General Vijay Narayan informed the court that the police did not intend to seek his judicial remand.

The controversy erupted after Udhayanidhi, while addressing a gathering during the Cauvery protest, was interrupted by sections of the crowd chanting "Trisha, Trisha." He allegedly responded, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before clarifying that he was referring to Cauvery water.

Following the remarks, the women's wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Police, alleging that the DMK leader had made a double-entendre remark targeting actor Trisha.

The DMK, however, has maintained that Udhayanidhi's remarks were misrepresented and were directed at the government's functioning, not at any individual.

Earlier in the day, the Thanjavur (East) Police took the DMK leader into custody from his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, and took him to Thanjavur for questioning in connection with an FIR registered over his public address at a Cauvery protest meeting yesterday.

He was booked under Sections 61, 79, 192, 196, 296(b), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Speaking to reporters after being taken into custody, Udhayanidhi denied making any derogatory remarks and alleged that a "fake narrative" had been created by circulating edited clips of his speech.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)