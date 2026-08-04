Vijay's Friend Sanjeev Records Udhayanidhi Stalin's Arrest Over Alleged Derogatory Comment On Trisha Krishnan; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Sanjeev Records Udhayanidhi Stalin's Arrest | X (Twitter)

On Tuesday, actor and former Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, was arrested over an alleged derogatory comment about Trisha Krishnan. Amid his arrest, a video of actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's friend, Sanjeev, has gone viral on social media, in which he was reportedly recording Stalin's arrest.

According to reports, he was recording the situation from his residence. Watch the video below...

#WATCH | As police gather outside Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader #UdhayanidhiStalin’s Neelangarai residence to carry out his arrest, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s close friend #Sanjeev was seen recording the developments on his mobile phone from his residence.#Vijay pic.twitter.com/T5Am98RBdW — The Federal (@TheFederal_News) August 4, 2026

Who Is Sanjeev?

Sanjeev is Vijay's close friend and a popular actor in the Tamil film industry. They were in the same college, and later Sanjeev starred in many films alongside Vijay, including Poove Unakkaga, Nilaave Vaa, Badri, Friends, Thirupaachi, Pokiri, and Master.

Why Was Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrested?

On Monday, during his speech on the Cauvery water issue, Stalin said, “Our CM is not opening his mouth about the Cauvery water issue. He's more worried about putting false cases on the DMK.”

A few people from the audience started shouting actress Trisha's name, so Stalin smiled and made a remark which can roughly be translated as, “Water comes or not, the water should come. I meant the Cauvery.”

At what was projected as a farmers protest, Udhayanidhi Stalin made an unnecessary, vulgar and double meaning comment about actress Trisha in front of thousands of men. pic.twitter.com/EvqkGrHKie — Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) August 3, 2026

This statement didn't go down well with many people, and Stalin faced backlash on social media as netizens accused him of making a double-entendre remark.

Complaint & Aftermath

Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), filed a formal police complaint and approached the National Commission for Women, calling the remarks objectifying and insulting to women. The FIR was registered at Thanjavur East Police Station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions, the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and the Information Technology Act.

Till now, neither Vijay nor Trisha has shared any statement about the controversy. Sanjeev has also not yet reacted to his viral video.