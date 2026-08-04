'He's In the Toilet, Give Him 10 Minutes': Udhayanidhi Stalin's Wife Pleads With Police Before Detention | VIDEO

A dramatic video from inside Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin's Chennai residence has surfaced, showing the tense moments before police took the DMK leader into custody on Tuesday in connection with his controversial remarks mentioning actor Trisha during a party protest over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute.

The footage captures police officers waiting inside the residence as they seek to meet Udhayanidhi before taking him into custody. One officer is heard telling those present that the police had already waited long enough and were only performing their duty.

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"We have been waiting for a long time. I am not doing anything unlawful here," the officer says, adding that the team was acting strictly within the law.

Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi Requests Police To Wait

Responding to the officers, Udhayanidhi Stalin's wife, filmmaker Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, explains that her husband is still getting ready and asks the police to give him a little more time.

"He's in the toilet. Please allow some time," she tells the officers, requesting them to wait before meeting him.

Tamil Nadu minister and senior DMK leader Ma Subramaniam, who was present at the residence, also urges the police to delay the detention by a few minutes.

Police Insist They Cannot Wait Indefinitely

Subramaniam argues that taking Udhayanidhi at 9.30 am, 10.30 am or even 11 am would make little difference, except that more supporters would gather outside with the passage of time.

"There will be some backlash from the public if you take him at 9.30 am or 10.30 am, same at 11. As time goes, there will be a crowd," he says.

The police officer, however, reiterates that the team cannot continue waiting indefinitely.

"How long can we wait? He's been saying '10 minutes, 10 minutes.' It's our job. We will not violate the law. If you point out that we're violating the law, then I'll agree. When that's not there, you should allow us to do our job," the officer responds.

Subramaniam again appeals for a brief delay, saying Udhayanidhi should at least be allowed to finish his morning routine before being taken away.

"Let him come out of the bathroom. Please wait for 10 minutes. Advocate Saravanan will also be here meanwhile," he says.

He further points out that Udhayanidhi was expected to be taken to Thanjavur, an approximately eight-hour journey, and should be allowed to complete his morning preparations before leaving.

Why Was Udhayanidhi Detained?

The police action follows Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech at a DMK-led protest in Thanjavur on August 3 over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute. During the rally, he made a double-meaning remark after sections of the crowd repeatedly chanted actor Trisha's name, triggering political outrage and multiple police complaints.

Following the registration of an FIR, police arrived at his Chennai residence to take him for questioning. The DMK has since approached the Madras High Court seeking relief, alleging that the police action is politically motivated amid the escalating confrontation between the Opposition DMK and the ruling TVK government.

The viral video has since drawn widespread attention, offering a rare glimpse into the tense negotiations between police officials and DMK leaders in the minutes leading up to Udhayanidhi Stalin's detention.