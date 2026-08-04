Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Strengthens Social Security With ₹1,655 Crore Additional Allocation | X

Lucknow, August 4: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government has accorded priority to the social and educational empowerment of the weaker and deprived sections of society by making an additional provision of Rs 1,655 crore for the Social Welfare Department in the Supplementary Budget. The government's objective is to make social security schemes more effective while ensuring that benefits reach the needy in a timely manner.

In the Supplementary Budget 2026-27 presented in the House on Tuesday, the largest allocation has been made for the National Old Age Pension Scheme. A provision of Rs 1,500 crore has been made under the scheme, which will help provide regular financial assistance to eligible elderly citizens and strengthen their social security.

The Yogi Government has made a provision of Rs 407 crore for the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana with the objective of preserving the legacy of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and promoting social harmony. A provision of Rs 155 crore has been made for the General Category Post-Matric Fee Reimbursement and Scholarship Scheme, while Rs 2 crore has been earmarked for the Mukhyamantri Medhavi Anusuchit Jati evam Janjati Uchch Shiksha Sahayata Yojana.

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने समाज कल्याण से जुड़े कार्यक्रमों को और अधिक सशक्त बनाने के लिए अनुपूरक बजट 2026-27 में समाज कल्याण विभाग हेतु ₹1,655 करोड़ का प्रावधान किया है। इससे सामाजिक सुरक्षा एवं विभिन्न जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं के प्रभावी क्रियान्वयन को और बल मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/X42pPLchkX — Government of UP (@UPGovt) August 4, 2026

These provisions will provide financial support to the elderly while also helping economically weaker and meritorious students continue their higher education. These allocations, focused on social security, education, and inclusive development, are considered to further strengthen the Yogi Government's public welfare policies.

These additional provisions made in the Supplementary Budget will further strengthen the state's social security system. The additional allocation for the Old Age Pension Scheme will ensure timely financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries. At the same time, the enhanced budget for scholarship and higher education assistance schemes will provide continued support to economically weaker and meritorious students in pursuing their education.

The allocation made for the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana will also accelerate works related to promoting social harmony and preserving the legacy of great personalities. Overall, the Supplementary Budget 2026-27 will provide renewed strength to the effective implementation of schemes related to social security, education, and inclusive development.