CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Allocates ₹1,014 Crore For Revenue Infrastructure, Disaster Management In UP | X

Lucknow, August 4: The Yogi Government, while presenting the Supplementary Budget 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly, has made several significant provisions to strengthen the Revenue Department and the administrative framework. The government has proposed an allocation of Rs 1,014.11 crore for the Revenue Department in the Supplementary Budget. Out of this, a provision of Rs 739 crore has been made for the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF).

The Supplementary Budget also provides funds for the construction of a new Integrated Collectorate-cum-Non-Residential Building at Bahjoi, the headquarters of Sambhal district. At the same time, a provision of Rs 140.65 crore has been proposed for the non-residential building of the new Integrated Collectorate in Varanasi. This will help improve administrative facilities in the districts and make government functioning more systematic.

The government has also laid emphasis on the construction of Integrated Residential Complexes in Bahjoi, Sambhal, as well as on the construction, expansion, reconstruction, and strengthening of residential buildings at the Division, District, and Tehsil levels across the state. For this purpose, a lump sum budgetary provision of Rs 85 crore has been proposed. This amount will be utilized for various works, including land acquisition, as required.

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This budget will strengthen the basic infrastructure of the Revenue Administration. The construction of new Integrated Collectorate Buildings in Bahjoi, Sambhal, and Varanasi will provide better workplaces for officers and employees, while people are also expected to receive improved access to government services. The construction, expansion, and strengthening of residential buildings at the Division, District, and Tehsil levels will improve residential facilities for employees. The allocation for land acquisition will help advance essential projects. At the same time, the provision of Rs 739 crore for the SDMF will strengthen the government's capacity to carry out relief and rescue operations during disasters.