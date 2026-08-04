Amazon & Flipkart Sale Season Is Here: 5 Things To Check Before You Hit 'Buy Now'

Amazon and Flipkart's mega sales kick off this weekend, and the timelines dotting your screen with steep discounts will make it tempting to buy on impulse. Not every flashy deal is what it appears to be, however. Between inflated MRPs, aggressive marketing language, and bank offers with fine print that rarely gets read, it is easy to be swept up in the hype and regret a purchase soon after. Shopping smart, rather than shopping fast, is what separates a genuine bargain from a manufactured one. Whether the plan is to buy a new smartphone, a television, or any other gadget, here are five things worth checking before checking out.

1. Check the actual price history before trusting the discount

During big sale events, products are often displayed with striking markdowns, the kind that promise 60 percent off or claim a price has dropped from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 14,999. In many cases, sellers quietly inflate the listed price in the days before the sale so that the eventual discount looks far more dramatic than it actually is.

Tools such as Keepa for Amazon, or browser extensions like Flipshope and BuyHatke for Flipkart, track a product's price movement over the preceding weeks and months, making it possible to see whether a deal is a genuine drop or simply a marketing trick. A laptop tagged at Rs. 59,999 during the sale, for instance, may well have been selling for Rs. 56,000 just a week earlier, meaning the so called sale price is actually higher than the regular one.

2. Look for the 'Fulfilled By Amazon' or 'Flipkart Assured' tag

Not every seller on these platforms offers the same experience. Products that are directly sold by Amazon, or carry the Fulfilled by Amazon tag, along with those under Flipkart's Assured programme, tend to come with faster delivery, better packaging, and simpler returns or replacements. These tags essentially indicate that the platform itself is taking responsibility for logistics and basic quality checks, rather than leaving the transaction entirely to a third party seller. For anyone spending a significant amount on electronics, sticking to sellers with strong ratings, verified service centres, and these trust markers is a reasonable safeguard against ending up with a shady or unreliable reseller.

3. Amazon and Flipkart do not always have the best price

It is worth resisting the assumption that the best deal during sale season will necessarily be found on Amazon or Flipkart. Other retailers, both online and offline, frequently run competitive pricing of their own, sometimes undercutting the two giants on high end gadgets and appliances. Brand websites belonging to companies such as Samsung, OnePlus, and Apple often hold their own exclusive sale days, at times with better trade in values or cashback than what is available on the marketplaces.

Offline retailers including Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital also participate in the sale season, and frequently sweeten their offers with bundled accessories, free installation, or longer warranty periods. Prices can also vary depending on colour, storage variant, and bundled extras such as subscriptions or bank offers, so spending a few extra minutes comparing across platforms, particularly for high ticket purchases, is time well spent.

4. Read the fine print on bank, EMI and cashback offers

Bank offers are heavily promoted during these sales, with banners promising an extra Rs. 5,000 off with an SBI credit card or a 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank cards. These offers frequently come attached to conditions that shoppers tend to overlook, including minimum purchase thresholds such as Rs. 30,000 or above, restrictions to select sellers or product categories, and eligibility limited to specific banks, card types, or net banking options. It also helps to know that instant discounts and cashback are not interchangeable. An instant discount reflects immediately in the final bill, while cashback is often credited back to an account or card only after 60 to 90 days. Shoppers opting for no cost EMI schemes should also verify processing fees, any down payment requirements, and the refund rules that apply in case the product is later returned, rather than relying solely on the headline banner advertising the offer.

5. Do not skip the one star and two star reviews

Most shoppers gravitate straight to the four and five star reviews, but some of the most useful information tends to sit in the recent low rated ones. These often surface issues that glowing reviews rarely mention, including fake or used products being shipped out as new, missing accessories or warranty complications, delayed deliveries, damaged packaging, and poor customer service during replacements or returns.

The most effective way to check is to head to the Ratings and Reviews section of a listing, filter by Most Recent, and then sort specifically for one star and two star entries. Recurring complaints, especially ones that surface during the current sale period, are usually a reliable early warning sign, and can help avoid the kind of last minute regret that comes from a deal that looked perfect on the surface but hid its problems in the fine print or the delivery experience.