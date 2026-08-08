Trouble In Paradise? Singer Millind Gaba & Wife Pria Beniwal UNFOLLOW Each Other, Spark Split Rumours After 4 Years Of Marriage

Millind Gaba, Wife Pria Beniwal Unfollow Each Other | Photo Via Instagram

Singer, Bigg Boss OTT season 1 contestant Millind Gaba and his wife, Pria Beniwal , have sparked rumours of trouble in their marriage after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. The development has caught the attention of fans, particularly as Millind and Pria have been married for over four years and recently embraced parenthood.

Millind Gaba, Pria Beniwal Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal tied the knot on April 16, 2022, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and close friends. The couple often shared glimpses of their relationship on social media, giving fans a peek into their journey together.

Almost three years into their marriage, the couple announced another major milestone. On February 1, 2025, Millind and Pria revealed that they were expecting their first child. However, their happiness doubled when they welcomed twins on May 30, 2025.

The couple had frequently celebrated their relationship and family life publicly, making the recent social media development particularly noticeable. Their reported decision to unfollow each other has now fuelled speculation about a possible rift.

Millind Gaba, Pria Beniwal Yet To React

However, neither Millind Gaba nor Pria Beniwal has publicly confirmed any trouble in their marriage or addressed the split rumours so far.

While Pria continues to have photos and videos featuring Millind on her Instagram, the singer appears to have deleted several of his posts. He currently has only nine posts on his profile, all related to his new song, Wishes.

Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal Love Story

Milind and Pria tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Delhi on April 16, 2022, after dating for quite some time. The singer had revealed that he met Pria while playing the online game, PubG. "She was new to it and I met her because of our common love for the game. I had worked with her brother Harsh Beniwal, we started talking and meeting and everyone around us like our bond," he had said in an interview back in 2022.