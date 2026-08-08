‘I Am Not Baba Bageshwar...’: PM Modi’s Witty Take On Students' Post-Graduation Dreams At IIT Delhi Convocation 2026

‘I Am Not Baba Bageshwar...’: PM Modi’s Witty Take At IIT Delhi Convocation 2026 |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing students at the 57th Convocation Ceremony of IIT Delhi, said that although every graduate has a different dream and path ahead, they share a common feeling as they prepare to enter a new phase of life.

Addressing the graduating batch, PM Modi said, “Friends, today, all of you and all the students are present at this event, but in some corner of your mind, something else must be going on.”

In a lighter moment, he added, “I am not Baba Bageshwar... but something or the other must be going on.” His remarks drew laughter from the gathering.

The Prime Minister said every student would have their own vision for the future. “Every student must have their own vision of tomorrow in their mind. Many students might be eagerly awaiting their first salary. Someone might be preparing for a new beginning in a new city. Many friends might be dreaming of their first startup. Someone might have set a goal for the next competitive exam,” he said.

Delighted to join the Convocation Ceremony of IIT Delhi. My best wishes to all the graduating students.@iitdelhi https://t.co/Lhuq4yUzJW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2026

PM Modi noted that while “everyone's path is different, everyone's dream is different,” there is one feeling that remains common as graduates step out of the institute and begin the next chapter of their lives.

Life में curiosity बनाए रखिए... अपनी learning instinct को जगाए रखिए।



जो बातें बिना सोचे-समझे स्वीकार कर ली जाती हैं... उन्हें परखिए।



उन पर सवाल उठाइए। लेकिन सिर्फ सवाल पूछकर मत रुकिए। उनका समाधान खोजने का साहस भी रखिए।



- पीएम @narendramodi — BJP (@BJP4India) August 8, 2026

PM Modi On Technology And Changing Global Equations

The Prime Minister said the graduating students are stepping out of IIT Delhi at a time when the world is changing rapidly. He noted that strategic equations and the global balance of power are shifting constantly, with the speed of technology emerging as the biggest force behind these changes.

He urged students to keep their curiosity alive and continue learning throughout their lives.

“Keep curiosity alive in life. Keep your learning instinct awakened. Test the things that are accepted without thinking or understanding. Raise questions about them. But don't stop just by asking questions. Have the courage to seek their solutions as well,” PM Modi said.

‘The Stronger The Youth, The Stronger The Nation’

Calling upon the graduating students to contribute to India's development journey, PM Modi said their role would be crucial in building a developed India.

“With this strong foundation, you will have to create Viksit Bharat. Your role is very important in the journey of Viksit Bharat. The stronger the youth, the stronger the nation,” he said.

PM Modi also advised students not to be intimidated by difficult challenges. He asked them to break complex problems into smaller parts and approach them step by step.

“Whenever you find a challenge big, don’t get scared. Divide it into small parts,” he said, recalling how students and researchers often spend hours or days finding solutions through simulations before eventually solving a problem and creating something new.

He said life would similarly present challenges, but every challenge would also bring an opportunity to find solutions and innovate.