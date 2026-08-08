‘Betiyan Hoti Toh Jyada Accha Hota’: PM Modi Connects With Gen Z At IIT Delhi Convocation 2026, Calls For More Women Among Medal Winners

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the 57th Convocation Ceremony of IIT Delhi, where he presented prestigious medals to meritorious students and congratulated graduating students on their achievements. He also inaugurated Param Pragya, an AI-powered high-performance supercomputing facility at IIT Delhi’s Sonipat Campus.

Recalling his previous participation in the IIT Delhi convocation during the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said, “The last time I attended this convocation, the entire country was going through the period of COVID. Back then, I had joined virtually, but today, I am present here among all you young friends and that is why I am feeling very good.”

#WATCH | IIT Delhi's 57th Convocation Ceremony | PM Modi says, "Many students have received medals for their achievements. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all of you. However, it would have been even better if there were a few more girls among them. Sorry. Why just one… pic.twitter.com/p1EW4o5eWs — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026

“Just as your families are feeling proud today, I, too, am proud of all of you,” PM Modi told the graduating students.

#WATCH | Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents IIT Delhi's most prestigious honours, including the President's Gold Medal, Director's Gold Medal, Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, and Perfect Ten Gold Medals, to meritorious students at the institute's 57th Convocation… pic.twitter.com/WOLK9mauJx — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026

VIDEO | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) awards medals to rank holders at 57thconvocation ceremony of IIT Delhi.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/RdxscFoicn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2026

‘Would Have Been Even Better With One or Two More Daughters’: PM Modi at IIT Delhi

While congratulating the students who received medals for their achievements, PM Modi also pointed to the representation of women among the awardees.

“Today, several students have received medals for their achievements. I congratulate all of you very much for this. But it would have been even better if there were one or two more daughters [female students] among them... Actual situation, you know!” PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Param Pragya, an AI-powered high-performance supercomputing facility established at the Sonipat Campus of IIT Delhi.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/y1BTJkD8Vw — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026

PM Modi Tells IIT Delhi Graduates: ‘The One Who Learns Will Win’

Addressing the graduating students, PM Modi said they are entering the professional world at a time of rapid technological and geopolitical change. He said global power equations, industries and professions are changing quickly, making it difficult to predict what the world will look like in the next 20-30 years.

“The world will change, technology will change, industries will change, professions will change, but amid all of this, remember my words—the one who learns will win,” he said.

#WATCH | IIT Delhi's 57th Convocation Ceremony | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... The global strategic equation is shifting swiftly. The global power balance is evolving by the moment, driven primarily by the pace of technological advancement. No one can say with certainty… pic.twitter.com/0BkDR21VPv — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026

#WATCH | IIT Delhi's 57th Convocation Ceremony | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... You are all aware that every generation faces the specific challenges of its time and also bears its own national responsibility... Whatever you do over the next 30 to 35 years of your lives… pic.twitter.com/LwIwDSOGvb — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026

#WATCH | IIT Delhi's 57th Convocation Ceremony | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... Somewhere in the back of your minds, something else might be going on. I am not Baba Bageshwar, but surely, thoughts are running through every student's mind. Each of you likely holds a… pic.twitter.com/9R9ebCb5SP — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026

PM Modi also said every generation has its own national responsibility. Referring to the sacrifices made during India’s freedom struggle, he said the present generation must contribute to the country’s journey towards a developed India.

He said the decisions students make over the next 30-35 years will influence this journey and urged them to consider how their work can benefit the nation and fulfil its needs.

Delighted to join the Convocation Ceremony of IIT Delhi. My best wishes to all the graduating students.@iitdelhi https://t.co/Lhuq4yUzJW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2026

PM Modi Connects With Students’ Dreams

In a lighter interaction, PM Modi said students would be thinking about their future on convocation day. Some may be waiting for their first salary, preparing to move to a new city, planning their first startup or targeting another competitive exam.

He said while every student has a different path and dream, they all share the excitement of beginning a new phase of life.

#WATCH | Delhi | At the 57th Convocation Ceremony of the IIT Delhi, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi says, "Prime Minister Modi's vision has made our education ecosystem learner-centric, research-driven, and future-ready... Prime Minister Modi has instilled new confidence in India's… pic.twitter.com/2dIZO0ZFsa — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026

Prahlad Joshi Says PM Modi’s Vision Is Making Education Future-Ready

Union Education Minister Prahlad Joshi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision has transformed India’s education ecosystem into a learner-centric, research-driven and future-ready system.

Speaking at the IIT Delhi convocation, Joshi said, “After taking the additional charge as the Education Minister, this is my first-ever public programme in an education institution with the Prime Minister. I am so happy and blessed by you all.”

He extended his “heartfelt congratulations and best wishes” to all graduating students, their parents and the entire IIT Delhi family on the occasion.

Highlighting PM Modi’s focus on India’s youth, Joshi said, “Pradhan Mantri ji has always reposed immense faith in the potential of India’s youth and regards them as the foremost architects of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Joshi said PM Modi’s vision has instilled confidence in India’s educational institutions, with campuses now capable of producing not just graduates but also innovators, researchers and nation builders.

Highlighting the expansion of the higher education sector since 2014, Joshi said more than 4.5 crore students are currently enrolled in higher education. He said the number of universities has increased by nearly 70%, with more than 650 new universities, 14,000 new colleges, over 4,000 new ITIs, nine new IIMs, seven new IITs and 13 new AIIMS established since 2014.